AIL round-up: Duel of Munster 10s sees Cork Con end Garryowen run

Garryowen's unbeaten start to the Energia All-Ireland League season was ended by Cork Constitution in an enthralling clash at Dooradoyle.

With Cork Con captain Aidan Moynihan tweaking his hamstring, Munster's Jack Crowley started at out-half for the visitors and had a fascinating individual duel with his provincial colleague Ben Healy.

Garryowen number 10 Healy looked to be coming out on top, his assured kicking and excellent individual try helping the Light Blues lead 18-10.

However, even though Healy scored more than him (16 points to 13), it was the 21-year-old Crowley who was smiling at the final whistle. He converted Cathal O'Flaherty's 67th-minute try to edge Con to a hard-fought 23-21 victory.

Healy's earlier try had lit up this Munster derby, as Ed Barry's box kick was collected by Colm Quilligan who quickly slipped the ball inside to Healy. Up against Crowley from 45 metres out, he showed pace and power to score in the corner and then nail the touchline conversion.

However, Garryowen's eight-point advantage was cut by two Crowley penalties, and Con went ahead during a final quarter that produced yellow cards for JJ O'Neill and Jamie Heuston.

Healy's clearance kick was held up in the wind and second row O'Flaherty brilliantly held off a couple of would-be tacklers to run in from the Garryowen 22 metre-line. Crowley's conversion was followed by another Healy penalty, but the Corkmen hung on.

Garryowen's defeat means there are new leaders of Division 1A. Young Munster have climbed to the summit after Dan Walsh's maul try on the hour mark guided them to a tense 19-9 win at UCC.

Munster youngster Alex Kendellen impressed at number 8 for the students, winning a number of turnover penalties as centre Daniel Squires' boot kept them in contention. The Cookies' Evan Cusack had a big influence from the tee, though, as he finished with 14 points.

James Tarrant kicked 14 points and Munster Academy scrum half Paddy Patterson bagged the bonus point try in UCD's comprehensive 42-17 dismissal of Ballynahinch. They made it two home wins on the bounce for Kevin Croke's side.

Caolan Dooley was the toast of Terenure College after landing a last-gasp penalty to overcome Dublin University 16-15 at College Park.

The young centre's coolly-struck kick from just inside the Trinity half cleared the crossbar, as he finished with 11 points. Trinity had tries from Ronan Quinn and Louis O'Reilly, with 'Nure crossing through winger Craig Adams.

A late intercept try from Daniel McEvoy capped of a fine Friday Night Lights triumph for Lansdowne at Clontarf. They ran out 22-5 winners with Leinster duo Peter Dooley and Cormac Foley touching down for the second week running.

Meanwhile, just like the top flight, there were four away wins out of five in Division 1B. Highfield number 8 Miah Cronin took his season's haul to five tries with a brace in the table toppers' 24-20 victory at Old Belvedere.

Second-placed Old Wesley overcame Malone 16-11, relying on scrum half Ian Cassidy's goal-kicking and a gritty late defensive stand.

Navan took the scalp of City of Armagh, winning 18-13 at the Palace Grounds with new out-half Ben Daly inspiring a strong start with his penalty and intercept try.

Naas also won the road, replacement Paulie Tolofua's 75th-minute bonus point try sealing a 28-22 success at Banbridge. Late tries from Mick O'Gara and Craig Kennedy saw St. Mary's College sting hosts Shannon with a 21-17 defeat.