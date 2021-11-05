Ireland v Japan: Andy Farrell seeks improvement through evolution rather than revolution

There was a time when an opening game of the international year against Japan would be seen as a chance to experiment, test new blood and trial different combinations.

The present, informed as it is by two recent matches against Jamie Joseph’s impressive side, is a very different world and Andy Farrell has not taken any risks with this side to face the Brave Blossoms in Dublin on Saturday.

The 2019 World Cup pool defeat to the Japanese will live long in the memory of this Ireland squad and those members of the management who were working under Joe Schmidt that dark night in Shizuoka when the home side and tournament hosts rallied from 12-3 first-quarter deficit to outplay and outmanoeuvre their guests for a famous 19-12 win that kept the Irish scoreless for 60 minutes.

The absence of at least a dozen frontline players to a combination of the British & Irish Lions, injury and rest meant when the chance for revenge came this summer, Farrell had to change things up as Joey Carbery donned the number 10 jersey in his first international since that 2019 World Cup and Ireland came out on just the right side of a 39-31 nine-try thriller at Aviva Stadium.

The team Farrell will send into the same arena four months on shows just six survivors from the starting line-up selected in July and the head coach suggested he will need every ounce of experience, however lightly played so far this season, to get the job done once again.

“I think they’re everything that I’ve been saying for the last two weeks about them, I think they’re a great side,” Farrell said yesterday, before touching on what he clearly views as a public perception of the Brave Blossoms markedly different from his own.

“People say the entertainers are in town but I don’t see them like the Harlem Globetrotters at all. They’ve got a good set-piece, they play direct, they’re quick, the breakdown is aggressive.

“I think in the last couple of games that I’ve seen them I think their defence has certainly improved as well. There’s a lot more aggression, linespeed and physicality in how they play. Their defence is now playing almost up and in and there’s a pressure type of game that they play. Their kicking game is second to none, really, certainly their attacking kicking game.

“So this is a proper Test match… I’m not sure that everyone else does but we certainly do.”

There is plenty to like about Farrell’s starting XV and a replacements’ bench finding room for a potential debutant in Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan among five Lions.

That Conor Murray and Keith Earls are two of those substitutes points to a couple of the more interesting options taken by the head coach, preferring Jamison Gibson-Park to the former at scrum-half and James Lowe on the left wing as the Munster duo are made to wait a little longer for their 90th and 94th caps respectively.

That Murray has seen only 21 minutes of action, against Ospreys a fortnight ago, since his third Lions tour in the summer, may be a significant factor while Lowe comes back into the starting line-up having been dropped after three rounds of last season’s Six Nations following a number of defensive errors.

Ireland will not be lacking experience, that is certain with captain Johnny Sexton finally getting to face the Japanese in what will be a 100th Test for his country having watched the defeat in Shizuoka while nursing a banged-up thigh from the opening pool game six days earlier, and the July win from the stands alongside his son having been given the summer off.

Sexton will have an exciting forward pack to guide around the pitch and one featuring seven of his Leinster team-mates with Andrew Porter elevating his re-converison to a loosehead prop at Test level, backed up by Cian Healy as Tadhg Furlong wins his 50th Ireland cap at tighthead with Ronan Kelleher starting at hooker as he did during the summer when he signed off with four tries against the USA.

The inclusion of Tadhg Beirne in the second row alongside James Ryan breaks up the Leinster dominance, though like Munster team-mate Andrew Conway on the right wing he is from the dominant province, while Peter O’Mahony joins Murray, Carbery and Earls on the bench as the Leinster trio of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and the rejuvenated Jack Conan form the back row.

There is a tried and tested centre partnership also despite the absence of injured Lion Robbie Henshaw as Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are reunited in midfield for the first time since October 2020. Aki’s inclusion is merited on the basis of a strong summer tour in South Africa with the Lions but his direct style at inside centre is not what many critics were looking for when hoping Ireland would deploy a second playmaker on Sexton’s outside shoulder.

Instead, Farrell will continue to seek improvement through evolution rather than revolution this autumn, as his initial squad selection suggested. With the prospect of New Zealand visiting Dublin seven days after the Japanese, there will be a lot boxes to tick this weekend and little margin for error as Ireland seek to hit the ground running in their 2021-22 campaign, get valuable Test minutes into their frontline stars and stop the Brave Blossoms from flowering at their expense.