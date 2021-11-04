Focus on Japan: An attacking style that keeps fans watching

FORM GUIDE

Japan's Rugby World Cup exploits are entrenched into the minds of everyone associated with the sport, and Ireland will not need reminding of how dangerous they can be.

While the Brave Blossoms made everyone sit up and take notice with their stunning victory over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup, their 2019 campaign was arguably even more impressive.

They played Ireland off the park in Shizuoka, while they also beat Scotland to make their first World Cup quarter-final. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic they have only played four matches since the World Cup, and one of those was a 32-17 warm-up victory over Super Rugby outcasts the Sunwolves, but they will be familiar to Ireland who narrowly beat them 39-31 at the Aviva Stadium in July.

Jamie Joseph’s side were also beaten 28-10 by the British & Irish Lions in a warm-up clash at Murrayfield in June. Their most recent Test match was against Australia a fortnight ago where they fell to a 32-23 home defeat. In every game they have shown glimpses of the attacking style which captivated a global audience, but a lack of cohesion has cost them.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

While there might not be any player who jumps out at the casual rugby fan there is plenty of quality in this Japanese side.

When you think of world-class number eights names such as Duane Vermeulen, Taulupe Faletau, and Ardie Savea come to mind, but Japan No 8 Kazuki Himeno deserves to be put in the same bracket. The 27-year-old is a destructive and dynamic ball carrier while he is as good as any loose-forward in the wider channels. He currently plies his trade for Kiwi Super Rugby outfit the Highlanders and has been one of their most consistent performers.

Their inspirational captain Michael Leitch is also a player Ireland will have to deal with if they are to win. The 33-year-old was a totemic figure during Japan’s successful World Cup campaigns with his physicality and destructive defence leading the way.

Behind the scrum the standout player is undoubtedly Clermont Auvergne star Kotaro Matsushima who has been a revelation since joining the Top 14 giants. The diminutive wing has scored 22 tries in 41 test matches and is deadly in open spaces. He has the ability to really hurt Ireland with his blistering pace and wicked footwork marking the 28-year-old out as a significant threat.

STRENGTHS

Japan will attempt to play the game at pace in an attempt to utilise their ball-handling skills in the wide channels.

Joseph’s side typically likes to use their wingers in midfield to find mismatches against tired forwards. Their attack might be a bit rusty but at its best, it can be as potent as any in the world game and is extremely dynamic and multi-layered.

In comparison to other sides, Japan are not blessed with size so they typically allow their forwards to spread across the park rather than being bunched up to carry at the base of a ruck. They have forwards with handling skills to rival opposition backs and are capable of offloading the ball out of the contact area at pace. They will want the game to be fast, furious, and extremely unstructured, and if they succeed in achieving this Ireland will be in a spot of bother.

One area of their game they are never given enough credit for is the set-piece, with their scrum and lineout giving them a platform to launch their ambitious attacking ploys.

WEAKNESSES

As stated above the Japanese pack is anything but a weakness with their dynamism and ball handling ability in the wider channels to be commended, but they do tend to struggle against the larger packs especially when the game is tight.

If we rewind the clock back to the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa, Japan were undone by the Springboks’ power game. Rassie Erasmus’ side were able to slow the game down and effectively won the game by shoving it up the jumper. Ireland will want to do similar because they have the carriers in their pack to bully Japan if they can control the tempo of the game.

Occasionally their defence can let them down and they have a few defenders in their backline who are susceptible to falling off one on one tackles as they begin to tire. But perhaps their biggest weakness this weekend is their rustiness.

Whereas Ireland’s players play at a high-level week in week out you’d expect Japan to be a little off the pace in the opening exchanges of the game. If they are to upset Ireland again, they will have to be extremely clinical and take every opportunity which comes their way.