James Lowe ready for action after 'awesome learning curve' of being dropped

No-one likes being dropped but James Lowe has described his omission from Andy Farrell’s Ireland team at the end of the last Six Nations as an “awesome learning curve” ahead of his return to the XV for Saturday’s meeting with Japan in Dublin.

Great things were expected of the Leinster winger when he qualified to play for Ireland late last year but a string of defensive issues across his first six caps ultimately led to him being stood down for the last Championship outing, at home to England, in March.

"It was the first time I've ever been dropped,” he said today. “That was the funny thing. Obviously, it hurt very much and I don't say that in a prick of a way but I've just been fortunate enough with the teams I've played and a lot of luck along the way that I was able to get in front of other people and stay in front.

"I say that but I also didn't get picked in New Zealand (for the All Blacks). Fortunately, I didn't make the team to get dropped for that one! But it was an awesome learning curve and something I wouldn't change, that's for sure.

“To go away, be told you're not good enough and this is what you need to work on, you look yourself in the mirror and make sure that if the opportunity comes again you've done the things that you've been asked to do. That's all part of being a professional and coming back swinging."

Farrell has been impressed with how Lowe absorbed that disappointment.

The Ireland head coach suggested today that the pressures and scrutiny that come with international rugby may have been a “shock” to the 29-year old Kiwi who took the criticisms on the chin and worked on bettering himself.

"As soon as I left (Ireland camp) I was given things to work on and that was pretty much it. That's when I started … I had to be harsher on my detail throughout the week and making sure what got me to where I was now.

“It’s not satisfactory and how do I improve on those things? How do I add to my week to make sure when Saturday comes I'm probably ready for any situation?

“Conversations with players and people who have been through it: you can't tell me in Sexton's first 10 games (he) didn't have harsh conversations, or Conor Murray, or Cian Healy, or any of these established Test match players. Everyone has been through it.

“Everyone's got a rollercoaster of a rugby career. There's not many who have got to 100 tests and not many have bagged them behind their backs. I'm stoked to be back, can't wait for Saturday, can't wait to get out and smack a few people and put my hand up for the next few weeks.”

Farrell is clear as to the type of James Lowe he wants to see on the field. Be yourself, is the nub of his advice to the Kiwi-born wing who likes to work his way into a game if the ball isn’t finding him out wide.

Lowe can beat players and score tries, He can act as a scrum-half or a first receiver when required and he has a left boot on him that shrinks a pitch. If he can get the defensive aspect right then the potential rewards are obvious.

Oh, and Farrell also commented on a loss of weight this last six months.

"Did he? The bastard. Jesus! No, I'm actually cautious about my weight at the moment. Last time I was here I was about 106kg and I'm sitting around 103.5kg at the moment.

"My fianceé is a whizz in the kitchen, that's for sure, and nothing too much has changed. I guess it was more the consistency in preparation and making sure I stay on top of that. I haven't changed too much."

SEXTON AND RONALDO: PEAS IN AN EXPENSIVE POD

It’s been a week dominated by talk of Johnny Sexton. If it isn’t tributes ahead of his 100th cap for Ireland then it has been hand-wringing over the reliance on a key playmaker who is 36 years of age.

A sense of Sexton fatigue has started to creep in, such has been the concentration on Ireland’s veteran No.10 in the build-up to Japan. Even Andy Farrell gave off a sense of that at his press-conference today, but Lowe’s take on Sexton is worth adding to the cannon.

"He's been a pretty significant leader,” said his Leinster teammate. “As soon as I signed, I heard from him. When we were in New Zealand, he went out of his way to introduce himself there and make sure everything was going to be sorted for when we got over.

"Over here, as a player, he is freakish in his preparation and his attention to detail with what he expects from himself and others. That's consistent in what everyone says about him. He's borderline a maniac and that's sometimes what you see in the overflow of emotions that you see on the rugby field.

"He cares so much about his performance and when Jonathan is playing well, the team is playing well. That's been a reflection of his hard work throughout the week and over many, many years. To play one hundred Test matches for your country is no easy feat.

"When he first came onto the scene he was probably overlooked and nobody thought he was going to be the player he is now but he's the second-most expensive 36-year-old behind Ronaldo in the world. He's really blossoming and he stands up when needed."