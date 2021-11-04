Andy Farrell: It's up to young guns to knock Johnny Sexton 'off his perch'

Andy Farrell has challenged Ireland’s chasing out-halves to "knock Johnny Sexton off his perch", and warned the younger guns that the country’s veteran skipper is not about to stand aside for the next generation.

Sexton will make his 100th appearance for his country at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow when Japan provide the opposition, and he remains the go-to guy by a street in terms of the No 10 jersey, even at the ripe old age of 36.

The Leinster star has already declared a wish to play on through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, by which time he will be 38. World-class though he is, the ticking clock has made more than a few people nervous about the lack of meaningful competition for him from within.

Farrell doesn’t appear to be one of them.

“It’s certainly not a worry. Johnny is a world-class player so why would I worry about that? What do we want to see from Joey and Harry? We want to see them pushing Johnny,” said the head coach after naming his matchday squad for the game.

“Johnny isn’t just going to stand to the side and say, ‘there you guys, off you go and take over now’. We want those guys and other tens to challenge Johnny and knock him off his perch. That’s what competition is all about in a squad.”

Joey Carbery and Harry Byrne have been designated as the next in line to this particular throne but both have had their injury worries in recent times and the latter is still only 22 and with just the one Test cap to his name.

Farrell tried to put considerable stock in the simple act of having these players in the squad, where they are exposed to what he termed as daunting sessions that, in some cases, can be every bit as taxing as match situations.

That's his stance publicly anyway. He knows too well that there is nothing like game time to sharpen the sword and the fact is that Sexton’s pre-eminence as the commander-in-chief of this Ireland team leaves everyone hoping that time doesn’t work against him this next two years.

The player is only contracted through to next summer but has expressed a desire to sit down with the IRFU after the next Six Nations and negotiate another 12-month extension.

"No, we're not worried about that at all,” Farrell continued to insist. “If Johnny is healthy and competing and playing at the top of his game, again, we want people to knock him off his perch.

“I have absolutely no doubt that if that does happen that the likes of Joey and Harry and Jack Carty, Billy Burns, whoever that may be… It has to make them a better player anyway if they want the shirt. If they don't want the shirt, then that won't happen."

The Englishman has named a noticeably strong XV and matchday 23 for the visit of the Brave Blossoms. A dozen of the starters come from the Leinster ranks, a fact dismissed as all but irrelevant by the man with the final say.

“I’ve been on record before saying I would never do the squad a disservice by looking at who I’m picking in terms of who they play for. It’s certainly not fair to the team or the squad and 100% not fair to an individual. We pick the team on merit, on what is right, and where the squad is at at that point in time.”

Gavin Coombes has not trained with the squad this week as a result of a virus (that isn’t Covid). That aside, the Ireland boss has been working off a full deck of cards for a game that will be followed in successive weeks by fixtures against New Zealand and Argentina.