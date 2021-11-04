Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones set to miss Six Nations after suffering shoulder injury

Wales boss Wayne Pivac does not expect to have captain Alun Wyn Jones available for this season’s Six Nations Championship.

Jones will undergo shoulder surgery after being injured during last Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand.

It is the same shoulder he hurt ahead of the British & Irish Lions’ South Africa tour earlier this year, although on that occasion he made a startling recovery and featured in all three Tests.

Pivac, whose team won the title last term and start their defence against Ireland in February, said: “I don’t think he will be available for the Six Nations.

“You learn a lot about the worth of people when they are not there. I think a lot of people take Alun Wyn for granted – he has always been there and got seniority.

“That leadership is really important. The essence is on others to step up and take that role on.” Jones, 36, would have won his 150th Wales cap against world champions South Africa on Saturday, and he remains an integral part of Pivac’s plans, with a return to playing likely before the current season ends.

Asked about Jones’ prospects for the 2023 World Cup in France, Pivac added: “The intention is always to see if Al can get to the World Cup. I think it’s a realistic goal, personally.

“You’ve just got to see him in training and when he is playing, the efforts he puts in. I don’t see anything going anywhere near backwards in terms of his performances.

“A bit of time off, we spoke about this before Al left camp. It’s not ideal for him.

“We are all looking forward to him playing 150 Test matches for Wales.” Ellis Jenkins, meanwhile, will make his first Wales appearance for three years this weekend.

The Cardiff flanker suffered a serious knee injury during Wales’ 2018 autumn victory over the Springboks and was sidelined from all rugby for 26 months, but he now returns to Test action among six changes following a 54-16 defeat against New Zealand.

Jenkins replaces shoulder injury victim Ross Moriarty, while Will Rowlands takes over from skipper Jones in the second row.

Elsewhere, there are starts for Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Dan Biggar and Rhys Carre, with centre Jonathan Davies captaining the team.

Jones and Moriarty are among a number of injured British and Irish Lions unavailable to Pivac, with that list also including Taulupe Faletau, Ken Owens, George North, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.

Wales will target a fifth successive home victory against South Africa, having not lost to them in Cardiff since 2013.