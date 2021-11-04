Gibson-Park edges Murray as Sexton poised for his 100th cap

Jamison Gibson-Park has been preferred to Conor Murray for tomorrow’s opening November Test, against Japan, at the Aviva Stadium when his captain and out-half Johnny Sexton will earn his 100th cap.

The choice of the Leinster nine was not unexpected given Murray’s exposure to first-team rugby, delayed due to his summer involvement with the British and Irish Lions, has been limited to just 21 minutes against the Ospreys two weekends ago.

Murray will take his place on the bench.

None of the Ireland players are anything close to battle-hardened given there have been no European games played yet and just a couple of interpros but head coach Andy Farrell has opted to go with a very strong hand for the game with the Brave Blossoms.

In that, it will be something of a template for the game a week later when the All Blacks come to town so it is no surprise that Farrell has for such a strong XV which actually contains a dozen Leinster players and two more born and raised in the province.

James Lowe has been given another chance to prove that he has learned from the defensive frailties that haunted him at the start of his time in green while Andrew Conway takes up station on the far wing and with Hugo Keenan the man at the back.

With Robbie Henshaw injured, Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki will hold the centre despite all the talk of Ireland needing a second playmaker in the midfield.

The pack looks incredibly strong and athletic, no more so in the front row where Andrew Porter will start at loosehead having been moved back across from tighthead this season. Seeing him line out with Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong will be something else.

Tadhg Beirne has been given the nod in the second row alongside James Ryan. Iain Henderson who, like Murray, is shy on game time since the Lions tour, provides back up. Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan are top of the latest and long line for back row slots.

All told, it’s a XV boasting seven British and Irish Lions and there will be just as much interest in the likes of Dan Sheehan and Joey Carbery who are likely to be summoned off the sideline at some point in the second-half.

Ireland (v Japan): H Keenan; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, F Bealham, I Henderson, P O’Mahony, C Murray, J Carbery, K Earls.