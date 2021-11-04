Conor Murray learned to decode body language of 'unique force' Johnny Sexton

There are few with more experience of playing alongside Johnny Sexton, and nobody can match Conor Murray and the veteran fly-half as Ireland half-back partners.

So when you hear Murray describe his long-term cohort as a “unique force” it bears listening to further explanation.

Sexton, 36, is in line to earn his 100th Ireland Test cap this Saturday should the national team captain be named this afternoon in Andy Farrell’s matchday squad for the Autumn Nations Series opener against Japan at Aviva Stadium.

Selection would ensure he becomes just the seventh Irishman to reach the milestone, behind Brian O’Driscoll (133), Ronan O’Gara (128), Rory Best (124), Cian Healy (109), Paul O’Connell (108), and John Hayes (105).

Murray, 32, is on course to join that elite club of centurions himself and could win his 90th Ireland cap this weekend. That would stretch his Irish-record-breaking half-back partnership with Sexton to 65 games, just 14 behind the world Test record of 78 held by Australia’s World Cup-winning duo George Gregan and Stephen Larkham, now Murray’s senior coach at Munster.

The scrum-half will take nothing for granted in that regard but of Sexton’s class as a leader and out-half he is no doubt.

“He’s definitely a unique type of force,” Murray said. “Every 10 you play with, there’s different traits from their personality and their competitiveness.

“I’ve played with loads of out-halves that have really high standards, but they just portray them in different ways or demand the players around them to be of a certain standard. It’s quite unique how he guides a team around a pitch and that took a little bit of getting used to.

“But it comes from a really good place. It comes from him wanting the team to do well at the weekend and win at the weekend. He’s such a good rugby brain that he knows the level that’s required at the weekend and he’s trying to replicate that in training as much as he can.

“So his mood during the week is because he puts so much pressure on himself to get everything right and everyone around him (right). He’s quite tense during the week, but again, it comes from such a good place.

“It comes from wanting to win, and sharing winning dressing rooms with Johnny when the pressure is released is incredible. You can just see how much it means to him. If he brings his kids into the dressing room afterwards you know how much his family means to him, and then winning for Ireland to make his family proud, he wears his heart on his sleeve and it’s such a cool weekend for him. It’s going to be incredible, hopefully.”

Murray joked that Sexton had been “talking about it all week…” in reference to cap number 100 but his respect for the captain and playmaker is clear.

“I’m proud of Johnny, the way he’s reached it, albeit a late-enough starter to the international team (aged 24 in 2009), which we give him a bit of slagging about.

“As a player to play with... Firstly, before I got to know Johnny personally, he was an incredible player. His own ability and the way he can play the game is really impressive. His drive to make everyone around him better, and genuinely mean that.

“What took me a while to get used to was Johnny’s body language. To people on the outside, when something doesn’t go right he can probably look like he’s giving out a lot or sulking, but after a few years of getting to know Johnny, it comes from such a good place. Sometimes he’ll say it himself, that that body language is because he’s disappointed with himself about a couple of phases before or whatever.

“Realising that and realising where it comes from, how he means to take the team to the next level and get all the cogs of the wheel moving in the right direction — he takes an awful lot of responsibility for that and that’s a lot of pressure on him as well.”

As Murray alluded to, getting to know Sexton was no plain sailing as he recalled on Tuesday when asked for a memorable moment of playing together.

“I don’t know whether it’s a highlight, a lowlight or a massive learning situation, but the World Cup in New Zealand, 2011. We played Italy in the last group game, Rog started, Johnny came on.

“I suppose my journey in that World Cup was just enjoying the ride almost. I probably didn’t have the level of detail that Johnny was expecting from his nine inside him and I remember we got to the touchline, and he wanted me to play the pod of forwards off the touchline.

“I was just playing and I ripped it out the back to him and hit him, and he wasn’t expecting it. He just launched a kick or Garryowen of some sort and the names he called me while we were chasing that kick, it instilled in me really early that I need to be all over my detail and understand what he wants as a nine inside him.

“It was just a really quick learning situation for me and it was brilliant because we laugh about it now but genuinely it made me realise the level that is required to play international rugby and to be a good nine to your 10 outside you.

“I’ll never repeat the words that he used, but they hit home.”