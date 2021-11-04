How Lions rollercoaster has given Conor Murray a new sense of calm

It was during a tumultuous British & Irish Lions tour in South Africa this summer that Conor Murray described his experience as a “rollercoaster” of emotions.

Yet on reflection the Munster and Ireland star now believes those two months that saw him, amongst other things, elevated to the captaincy for a time, then fail to make the opening Test starting line-up, has brought the scrum-half both calmness and resilience which will stand him in good stead for the rest of his life.

Should he be named today in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad to face Japan in Dublin on Saturday, it will be Test number 90 for his country and the 32-year-old will approach it fit, fresh and mentally recharged after a third Lions tour full of ups and downs.

After just 21 minutes of game time for Munster so far this season owing to his delayed return to the province following his post-tour break, Murray is in need of match minutes alongside many of Ireland’s other frontline players, but he is grateful for the chance to have recharged his batteries and says he is “buzzing to be back” in the Ireland camp.

The tour, Murray said, “had every type of emotion throughout the eight weeks. It was interesting but I loved it overall, I genuinely loved the tour.

“A pity we couldn’t get the win, I thought we were definitely good enough to win the series, obviously a late penalty was the difference at the end but it was a great eight weeks.

“It was difficult, it was really enjoyable, it was challenging, it was rewarding, it was tough at times… But overall, I thought we had an unbelievable group of players that just kind of rallied, with the Covid situation and the few cases and this, that and the other, I just think everyone just got on with it and knew what the challenge was. Overall, I’ve really fond memories of it, to be honest, whereas some people are kind of surprised to hear that.”

That post-tour period was just as rewarding, he said.

“I had a reflection period over the holidays with family and loved ones and I think it’s brought a bit of calmness to me, more so than before, with all that was thrown at me - I’m talking personally now for the moment - I thought I dealt with it pretty well and I’m kind of proud with the way I reacted and kept moving and kept trying to get better and influenced the group in a positive way.

“Because there were so many things happening on that tour, whether it be me personally or to other players, whether it be selection or captaincy or this, that and the other, yeah, I think I have a different level of calmness to me because there was so much thrown at you and I’m happy with how I responded to it.

“At times when you might have been a bit frustrated or stressed about it, there was a group of lads that you’d know quite well from previous tours, we had a couple of chats some nights and we had a good discussion about that the Lions is too big a thing for you to be throwing the toys out of the pram or not giving your all to it, no matter whether you disagree with selection or whatever issue is up at the time.

“That kind of maturity from me and a few other guys, it was a nice group to be able to share that with and be able to dust ourselves down and then contribute in a positive way.”