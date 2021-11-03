Fire still burns as bright as ever for Johnny Sexton ahead of 100th cap

It will not be a revelation to those who have followed the storied Ireland career of Jonathan Sexton these past dozen years that the fly-half and national captain remains as driven to succeed as he ever was.

Yet there is no harm in the 36-year-old reminding all around him of that fact every once and a while, and no better occasion than an impending 100th Irish cap to underline the point that where and how Sexton leads, others should follow.

The 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year is likely to reach his century of national Test appearances on Saturday when Japan return to Aviva Stadium to kickstart Ireland’s three-game November schedule. It will also mark the start of the skipper’s 12th international season in green and the fire continues to burn within.

“I think the day that that isn’t the case I’ll walk away, 100%,” Sexton said yesterday, “but it’s there at the moment. I hope it’s been evident in my performances for Leinster over the five games (he has played this season) that I’m still hungry and I feel I am.

Johnny Sexton fact file Age: 36. Position: Fly-half. Caps: 99. Starts: 90. Points: 925. Penalties: 193. Conversions: 132. Tries: 14. Drop goals: 4. Ireland debut: v Fiji, RDS, November 21, 2009. Honours: Six Nations Championships: 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam). British & Irish Lion: 2013, 2017 - 6 Tests, (5 starts). World Rugby Player of the Year: 2018. Most points in a Test: 22 (32-18 v England, March 20, 2021).

“I’m still nervous about this week. I still want to put in a big performance and win the games. It’s all the same so far.”

It is surprising Sexton has not faced the Brave Blossoms before, having been kept out of the firing line on that fateful World Cup pool defeat in Shizuoka two years ago to rest a banged-up thigh and then stood down when Jamie Joseph’s side came to Dublin for a Vodafone Summer Series Test this July.

He admitted yesterday that the shock 19-12 loss in 2019 was one of two Ireland games during his career he had wished he had been able to impact, the other being the 2015 World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina in Cardiff, when a more serious injury had denied him the opportunity, further emphasising his desire to be front and centre for his country.

“Those two games, when you’re sitting in the stand going, ‘why am I not there?’,” he said.

Sexton was also in the stand this summer, his son Luke in tow, as Ireland beat the Japanese 39-31 in a nine-try thriller and again the experience did not suit the player, particularly as he had been targeting a place on what would have been a third British & Irish Lions tour. A concussion last April and a cautious return to full fitness saw him overlooked for the trip to South Africa while Ireland boss Andy Farrell decided Sexton deserved a break from Test duty and gave him and fellow veterans Keith Earls and Cian Healy the summer off.

“Oh, it was very strange. But again having that feeling, I wasn’t content sitting there. I had a wish that I was still playing, I wanted to be playing. I understood the reasons why not and I sat there with Luke and I was getting into the game a little bit. I still felt like I wanted to be out there, not that it was my team, but it was the team that I was part of and I wanted to be there helping them.

“Then the other side of it is that by the end of the game you’re looking at things and you’re thinking how much respect you have for the guys. I remember James Ryan in that game. I had been speaking to him during the week and he had a bit of a groin niggle, and he just kept getting up off the ground, making tackle after tackle, getting off the line and you kind of get a different perspective. You kind of go ‘wow. When you’re playing you want people to see that in you.

“So lots of different things hit home on the day. It was a very impressive performance by the lads. They did a lot of good things really well and we hope to build on that this week and go a step further.”

Onwards and upwards as usual for Sexton, who reiterated his determination to play at the 2023 World Cup in France and play his part in a project he believes is heading towards something very special under Farrell.

“I think we’re just taking the right approach. Andy came in and it was such a brave decision that, when Joe (Schmidt) left, he went ‘we’re doing things in a very different way’. The way he wants to take us to the World Cup.

“Obviously, within that he brought in Paulie (O’Connell, as an assistant coach) who is a bit similar to me in terms of being very in Joe’s line of thinking, you know?

“He played under Joe, he’s big into the detail and Faz is the same, but he went about it in a different way.

“But, it’s the way to do it. We’ve got to start playing rugby... we’ve got to see

pictures and execute them on the back of them.

“We saw bits of that coming through, but it’s the lack of consistency is the key now.

“We need to keep our performance level high, start high this week and then keep it there for the next two games after that and build into the Six Nations.

“It’s been really, really good. We’re on the path, but we’re nowhere near where we want to be.

“Don’t get me wrong, we are aware that we haven’t won anything first of all and we need to put some big performances back to back.”