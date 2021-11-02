Iain Henderson says Lions comments were 'misconstrued'

Iain Henderson says that issues he highlighted in relation to Warren Gatland’s Lions tactics and team selections during the summer tour to South Africa have been misconstrued.

The Ulster and Ireland second row was quoted in September saying that the Lions 'fell into' an attempt to beat the Springboks at their own forward-dominated, physical game. He also suggested the head coach leaned on reputation rather than form when choosing his selection.

Henderson wouldn’t have been the first to question the Kiwi’s handling of a Lions tour. Four years earlier and Sean O’Brien was sitting in the clubhouse of his native Tullow RFC and stating baldly that the tourists should have whitewashed the All Blacks.

It was an opinion O’Brien subsequently watered down after his words caused something of a furore but the former Leinster and Ireland back row stuck by the assertion earlier that year that the Lions could have won that series 3-0.

Henderson, speaking from Ireland’s team base ahead of Saturday’s game against Japan in Dublin, has now suggested that his take on the 2021 tour was taken out of context and he has also stressed his respect for Gatland as a coach.

The 29-year old travelled to South Africa as a live prospect for a Test place but lost out to Alun Wyn Jones, who made a miraculous recovery from injury, and Courtney Lawes, who had played very little rugby due to his own injury issues leading up to it.

“A lot of those comments… lines were lifted and probably misconstrued a little bit. I wasn’t in touch with Gats. Like I said at the time, I would have a lot of faith in Gats’ decisions. It was tough. I was just delighted to be there, to be involved.

“For anyone to be involved in a Lions tour, it’s incredibly special. And I was fully aware prior to the Lions team announcement that there was a chance that it mightn’t happen for me. So being out there, it was obviously disappointing not being selected.”

This time it is Henderson who has come into camp with a lack of game time.

As with all of Ireland’s Lions, his return to provincial duties was delayed in order to give those involved enough of a summer break and a long enough pre-season, and Henderson’s reappearance was put off longer due to injury.

As things stand he has just short of an hour of rugby under his belt from Ulster’s heavy loss to Connacht at the Aviva Stadium two weekends ago to his credit as Andy Farrell goes about choosing his matchday squad and starting XV for the visit of Japan.

James Ryan is considered a certain starter and Tadhg Beirne, who saw Test action off the bench with the Lions, is another candidate for a role. The Munster man can also offer an option in the back row while Ryan Baird and Ultan Dillane are the other options.

“It’s about doing whatever is in my powers that I can do. I can only produce performances for Andy Farrell during certain windows. Unfortunately I’m not picking and choosing when they do come around, but I do give my all, whether in training or with Ulster.

“Similar to what I said about Warren Gatland, Andy Farrell is a very experienced coach. He is in charge of this team and I trust him to make the best decision in the interests of this team and I’m determined to put my hand up as best as possible.

“Ultimately, it’s our team and whoever starts I’ll be one hundred per cent behind them.”