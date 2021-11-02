Spectre of New Zealand hangs heavily over Japan fixture

There is more to these autumn international windows than meets the eye if you are the Ireland head coach on the brink of selecting a team to face Japan this Saturday.

Andy Farrell will on Thursday unveil his matchday squad for the latest meeting with the Brave Blossoms, who will come to Aviva Stadium for the second time in four months looking to avenge a 39-31 defeat on July 3. Few need reminding that this is not a match-up to dismiss lightly given the pain inflicted by Jamie Joseph’s side in that 19-12 World Cup pool defeat in Shizuoka 26 months ago.

Yet the spectre of New Zealand hangs heavily over this fixture and whatever temptation Farrell may feel to continue his wider squad’s development in this Autumn Nations Series will be diluted by the need to give precious game time to the frontline players he plans to go up against the All Blacks a week on Saturday.

Five rounds of the United Rugby Championship in which each of the four Irish provinces have mixed and matched their own selections, and no European fixtures to gear up to something approaching Test-level intensity have left the national head coach needing to use this opening fixture of the November window as something akin to a pre-season run for any number of players desperately requiring minutes after a delayed start to their 2021-22 campaigns.

New Zealand will arrive in Dublin genuinely battle-hardened after a Rugby Championship campaign and showed no signs of taking their foot off the gas in the way they dismantled Wales 54-16 in Cardiff last Saturday. Yet given the way Ireland’s shock defeat at the 2019 World Cup paved the way for a similarly chastening 46-14 quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks three weeks later, Farrell will not want to get this three-Test schedule off to a losing start.

So he will have to strike a selection balance that gives undercooked frontline players valuable minutes while also needing to avoid the sort of ring-rustiness that can be exploited by the fleet-footed, sharp-witted and instinctive attacking force that is Japan.

Farrell last week revealed little of his thinking around selection other than captain Johnny Sexton will win his 100th Ireland Test cap this weekend. Sexton will perform his media duties later today though there is the chance the veteran fly-half could come off the bench, in which case Joey Carbery could start at number 10 with the opportunity to kickstart his season after a relatively slow start to his campaign with Munster.

Farrell was understanding of Carbery’s plight as he continues his comeback from long-term injury and appears ready and willing to wait for the mercurial Munster star to regain his footing at Test level having returned for the first time since the World Cup with starts in the wins against both Japan and the USA in July.

There are also two vacancies that need to be filled from the side which faced the Japanese last time out, with Chris Farrell at outside centre that day and left wing Jacob Stockdale, both of them try-scorers, absent through injury.

With Robbie Henshaw also a fitness doubt with a foot injury having started all three Tests for the Lions at 13 this summer, Garry Ringrose could be set for his first cap since round four of last season’s Six Nations while fellow centre Bundee Aki, who started the third Lions Test on August 7 and has played just one match since, 80 minutes for Connacht at Munster is another who needs to play this weekend.

Ireland’s strength in depth on the wing also lightens the loss of Stockdale somewhat with Keith Earls back in the mix and looking for his 94th cap after being given the summer off alongside Sexton and Cian Healy, while James Lowe is another who will be seeking the chance to further his own claim on the number 11 jersey.

And what of Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan, Test Lions all in Cape Town in recent months and short of game time since? Murray made his seasonal debut for Munster in the URC round five loss at Ospreys and has just 21 minutes under his belt, while

Furlong has two starts for Leinster, totalling a combined 109 minutes and suddenly find he has a potential rival at tighthead prop in provincial team-mate Healy with Andrew Porter crossing to the other side of the front row and now appears to be competition for Dave Kilcoyne.

At least Henshaw is the only fitness concern announced in yesterday’s update from the Ireland camp, which also revealed that Connacht winger Mack Hansen had been called into Farrell’s squad.

Irish-qualified through his Cork-born mother, Hansen, 23, made his Connacht debut in September after joining on a two-year deal from the Brumbies and having represented Australia Under-20s.

Able to play across the back three and at fly-half, the IRFU said Hansen will train with the Ireland squad this week. Munster lock Thomas Ahern and Leinster back Jamie Osborne trained with Ireland last week and have since returned to their respective provinces.