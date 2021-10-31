AIL round-up: Jack Crowley stars as Cork Con end losing streak

Defending champions Cork Constitution ended their three-match losing run in the Energia All-Ireland League with a 32-13 bonus-point win over Dublin University.

A week on from his first senior start at out-half for Munster, Jack Crowley was back in club colours - playing at full-back - and he was at the heart of Con's strong start at Temple Hill.

He touched down out wide in the 14th minute after being set up by a roaming Sean French, who had caught a clever Duncan Williams kick.

Greg Higgins soon sliced through for try number two, with Con captain Aidan Moynihan providing an inviting flat pass in midfield and the resulting conversion.

Two Mick O'Kennedy penalties got Trinity off the mark, as Leinster's Jack Dunne and Rob Russell warmed to the task. But a couple of Moynihan efforts, either side of half-time, had the hosts leading 20-6.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, former Con skipper Niall Kenneally made a strong bust and replacement Max Abbott got the ball away for French to touch down.

Ulster Academy forward Harry Sheridan fended off Higgins for Trinity's lone try, but there was still time for Kenneally to charge over from 25 metres out.

Meanwhile, Conor Hayes continues to light up Division 1A this season, scoring a hat-trick of tries as Young Munster overcame Lansdowne 24-20 on the Aviva Stadium's main pitch.

Hayes, the strongly-built former Connacht Eagles winger, finished Saturday's epic encounter with 17 points, including a crucial 63rd-minute try which saw him combine out wide with Patrick Campbell.

Lansdowne fought back from 17-3 down to lead 20-17 - Leinster pair Peter Dooley and Cormac Foley both crossed the whitewash - but the Cookies prevailed to make it four wins on the trot.

Replacement Jack Milligan's late penalty earned Ballynahinch a losing bonus point against Garryowen, who triumphed 27-22 to stay top of the table. Hooker Pat O'Toole (2) and Munster flanker Jack Daly claimed the tries for the Light Blues.

Clontarf hooker Dylan Donnellan grabbed a hat-trick of tries in their 29-14 comeback victory at Terenure College. Converted scores from Alan Bennie and Colm de Buitléar had 'Nure in front, but 'Tarf finished strongly with replacement Adrian D'Arcy registering their bonus point.

Despite UCC winger Matthew Bowen's brilliant hat-trick, which included a 90-metre intercept effort, UCD opened their win account at Belfield where Munster's Paddy Patterson (2) and Leinster Academy flanker Sean O'Brien both touched down in a 40-31 bonus point success.

Highfield and Old Wesley continue to lead the way in Division 1B, with Shane O'Riordan's 78th-minute penalty guiding the Corkmen to a tense 20-17 victory at Malone.

Winger Tommy O'Callaghan touched down twice as Old Wesley won 36-20 at Naas, while St. Mary's College, who had a hat-trick from classy centre Myles Carey, ended City of Armagh's winning start with a superb 35-13 bonus point triumph.

Munster's Jake Flannery shone at out-half in Shannon's 32-10 dismissal of Old Belvedere. He scored two tries and kicked 12 points.

Full-back Paddy Fox's brace of tries propelled Navan past Banbridge on a 30-20 scoreline, as the sides swapped places at the bottom of the table.