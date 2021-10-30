James Ryan wary of Japan threat: 'The more they spend time together the better they get'

The futuristic Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada has something for everyone. No surprise, really, given its proximity to the Las Vegas strip.

Metallica, Billy Joel, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers play at the arena in 2022. Last Sunday saw the resident Raiders NFL franchise all but rout the Philadelphia Eagles and the Rolling Stones pitch up with their ‘No Filter’ tour next Saturday.

Today should have been the turn of the USA Eagles and Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

Covid-related travel restrictions in America ultimately nixed that so Plan B is an internal game for the squad at the high-performance centre in Abbotstown.

“That’s always an interesting affair,” says James Ryan.

That may be but a modern equivalent to the old Blues v Whites final trial isn’t quite the preparation Farrell and his group would have wanted after an early-season stint that has left players devoid of any European exposure and with just a couple of interpros ticked off the list.

Johnny Sexton has already gone on record to say that there will be an element of the undercooked about Ireland as the temperature is turned up on the campaign by the visits to Dublin of Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

They can only do so much to be ready. This first week in camp has been the usual blizzard of training sessions, plays, plans, and all manner of other detail. Sexton has also revealed the squad is viewing this next three weeks through the prism of their assault on the next World Cup.

It’s a departure from previous four-year cycles when Irish players and coaches hummed and hawed about the long-term in public. Ryan could see the benefit in that last time around, when they shot to No 1 in the rankings, but he still gets the desire to establish the primacy of 2023 even this far out.

“It is the pinnacle of the sport we play, it’s the world stage. Ultimately, it’s where we get judged, but in saying that we have five blocks between now and then to grow and keep improving, and this month is kind of the first of those.

James Ryan in Leinster training earlier this month. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

“With the All Blacks coming to town, it’ll be them alongside the Boks who are the benchmark at the moment in the sport. It’ll be good to see where we sit, and even before that with Japan it will be a real test for us as well.”

If Ian Foster’s Kiwis are the most eagerly-awaited of the visitors next month then the Japanese have the potential first up to unsettle an Irish team that hasn’t played together at full strength since last March.

Japan’s win against Joe Schmidt’s Ireland at the last World Cup isn’t the only warning shot across the bows leading into this next meeting. Farrell’s vintage had only eight points to spare when the sides met in Dublin this summer.

A more recent sample came in Oita last Saturday when the Wallabies were just the nine points better off and Ryan has a simple message for anyone rocking up to Lansdowne Road next week expecting a relatively straightforward home win.

“Probably watch the 2019 World Cup maybe? The upsets they caused, they even ran the Boks pretty close for large parts of that quarter-final as well. Having been beaten by them in 2019, seeing them beat Scotland…

“I don’t know if you saw last summer’s match but that was a close game as well. They’ll be better since the summer and better since playing Australia. They’re a team that the more they spend time together the better they get.”

For Ireland, November will be about franking the progress evidenced by that resounding defeat of England in the last round of the Six Nations. The minimum required is at least two wins and a suite of performances that add depth to the sense that this team is experiencing true growth.

Ryan this week touched on the positive influence of Paul O’Connell and John Fogarty on the team’s rucking, setpiece, and burgeoning ability to piece together some unstructured rugby.

They will need to bring all that while continuing with an evolution in personnel this coming few weeks.

The Six Nations is no place to experiment and a three-Test tour to New Zealand next year is no different. The likelihood is that we will see some less experienced men get a shot in the short-term but how does that tally with the need to maintain the collective momentum?

“For me, I wouldn’t be thinking about those kind of things, in terms of whether we should try out a few things or win,” says Ryan. “I can only focus on the standard of training I deliver and the performances I display and hopefully I get picked off the back of that. It’s more of a coaching thing, but I will say there’s a bit of a mix here between some of the older heads and some younger guys coming in with Ciarán Frawley and Dan Sheehan in the squad. And you saw a number of young players play a big role in the summer, so there’s a decent balance there now.”

- James Ryan was speaking at the launch of Canterbury’s new Ireland home and alternate jerseys