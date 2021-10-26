James Coughlan takes temporary charge of Top 14 strugglers Toulon

Former Munster back row James Coughlan has taken temporary charge of first-team affairs at Top 14 strugglers Toulon after embattled head coach Patrice Collazo left the club.

"Rugby Club Toulonnais and Patrice Collazo have decided, by mutual agreement, to put an end to their collaboration," the Top 14 club said in a statement, released on Tuesday afternoon, two days after Sunday's 39-6 loss at Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle which cemented their second-from-bottom position in the table after a third of the season.

“Preparation for the next match, Toulon-Biarritz, is now entrusted to the Toulon staff led by James Coughlan,” the statement went on.

Coughlan, who joined Toulon as defence coach from Top 14 rivals Brive in the summer, may not have the first-team reins for long.

A local radio station in Toulon has reported that Franck Azema is to be unveiled at a press conference on Friday.

He is still officially under contract at Clermont despite leaving his post at the end of last season, meaning Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre would have to again dig into his pockets to activate a release clause — as he did to sign Cheslin Kolbe from Toulouse before the start of the season.

Collazo had taken over from Fabien Galthie at the three-time European champions in 2018, where he was charged with developing the academy at the newly and expensively revamped training camp at Berg, and reducing the club’s reliance on ‘Galactico’ recruits.

Last year, he had signed a contract extension through to 2025.

But the senior team had struggled to repeat its former glories during the former La Rochelle coach’s tenure, finishing ninth in 2018-19, fourth in the Covid-curtailed 2019-20 campaign, and ninth again last season.

As recently as last week, however, Lemaitre had insisted the head coach's job was not under threat, despite previously announcing a review of the coaching set-up following another poor start to the season.

Disillusioned fans had been planning to hold a protest outside the club’s Berg training camp on Thursday.