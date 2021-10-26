James Coughlan takes temporary charge of Top 14 strugglers Toulon

"Rugby Club Toulonnais and Patrice Collazo have decided, by mutual agreement, to put an end to their collaboration," the Top 14 club said in a statement, released on Tuesday afternoon, two days after Sunday's 39-6 loss at Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle which cemented their second-from-bottom position in the table after a third of the season.
But the senior team had struggled to repeat its former glories during the former La Rochelle coach’s tenure, finishing ninth in 2018-19, fourth in the Covid-curtailed 2019-20 campaign, and ninth again last season.
As recently as last week, however, Lemaitre had insisted the head coach's job was not under threat, despite previously announcing a review of the coaching set-up following another poor start to the season.
Disillusioned fans had been planning to hold a protest outside the club’s Berg training camp on Thursday.