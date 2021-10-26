Ireland U18 and U19 squads named as stars of the future begin international rugby journey

The Ireland U19, Ireland U18 Clubs, and Ireland U18 Schools squads assemble in Dublin this week for their first training camps of the 2020/21 season.
The Ireland U18 clubs squad, coached by Brendan O’Connor, former Ireland international Kevin Maggs, and Daryl Maxwell, met in Dublin on Tuesday to begin preparations for Saturday’s game against Italy at Stadio Comunale Monigo.
The Ireland U19s and Ireland U18 Schools will put the building blocks in place for the season ahead when they come together for three-day camps at the Sport Ireland Campus from Wednesday.
Aiden McNulty has been named as head coach of Ireland U19s for the season ahead, with Andrew Browne and Mark Butler also part of the coaching team.
Head coach Paul Barr, meanwhile, will lead the Ireland U18 Schools alongside assistant coach Andi Kyriacou.