The Ireland U19, Ireland U18 Clubs, and Ireland U18 Schools squads assemble in Dublin this week for their first training camps of the 2020/21 season
Ireland U18 and U19 squads named as stars of the future begin international rugby journey

Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 18:03
Colm O’Connor

The Ireland U19, Ireland U18 Clubs, and Ireland U18 Schools squads assemble in Dublin this week for their first training camps of the 2020/21 season.

The Ireland U18 clubs squad, coached by Brendan O’Connor, former Ireland international Kevin Maggs, and Daryl Maxwell, met in Dublin on Tuesday to begin preparations for Saturday’s game against Italy at Stadio Comunale Monigo.

The Ireland U19s and Ireland U18 Schools will put the building blocks in place for the season ahead when they come together for three-day camps at the Sport Ireland Campus from Wednesday.

Aiden McNulty has been named as head coach of Ireland U19s for the season ahead, with Andrew Browne and Mark Butler also part of the coaching team.

Head coach Paul Barr, meanwhile, will lead the Ireland U18 Schools alongside assistant coach Andi Kyriacou.

Ireland U18 Clubs Squad: Oisin Lynch (Boyne RFC/Leinster), Sam Green (Malone RFC/Ulster), Adam Deay (Tullow RFC/Leinster), Jarlath Gleeson (London Irish/IQ Rugby), James O’Loughlin (Naas RFC/Leinster), Nikke Moelders (Wicklow RFC/Leinster), Donagh McCarrick (Coolmine RFC/Leinster), Grant Palmer (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster), Kyle Read (Midleton RFC/Munster), Tom Larke (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), David Donohue (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Michael Burnett (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster), Charlie Sheridan (Naas RFC/Leinster), Sean Fox (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Ethan Graham (Monaghan RFC/Ulster), Sean Hopkins (Ballina RFC/Connacht), Niall O’Hanlon (Athy RFC/Leinster), Charlie Byrne (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht), Paddy Jones (Sale/IQ Rugby), Sean Edogbo (Cobh Pirates RFC/Munster), Andrew Doyle (Athy RFC/Leinster), Senan Phelan (St Mary’s RFC/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Kieran Kennedy (Waterford City RFC/Munster).

Ireland U18 Schools Squad: Tom Stewart (St Michael’s College/Leinster), Danny Sheehan (PBC/Munster), Andrew Sparrow (St Mary’s College/Leinster), Joe Hopes (Campbell College/Ulster), Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College/Munster), Dawid Novak (Christian Brothers College/Munster), Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College/Leinster), Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College/Munster), Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster), Jack Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster), Hugo McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster), Luke Kritzinger (Blackrock College/Leinster), Sam Berman (St Michael’s College/Leinster), David Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster), Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College/Munster), Oran Murphy (London Irish/IQ Rugby), Flyn Pyper (Presentation College Bray/Leinster), Flynn Longstaff (Campbell College/Ulster), Joseph Coffey (CC Roscrea/Munster), Michael Colreavy (Blackrock College/Leinster), Stephen Smyth (Kilkenny College/Leinster), Kamil Novak (Christian Brothers College/Munster), Max Flynn (CC Roscrea/Connacht), Jake O’Riordan (St Munchins College/Munster), Sean Naughton (Kilkenny College/Leinster), Sean Condon (PBC/Munster), Wilhelm de Klerk (St Michael’s College/Leinster), Harry Long (Ard Scoil Ris/Munster), Lucas Kenny (CCB/Munster), Ruben Moloney (Blackrock College/Leinster), Jake Bowden (Methodist College/Ulster), Ben Howard (St Michael’s College/Leinster), Blayze Molloy (Clongowes/Connacht), Richard Whelan (CC Roscrea/Leinster), Ben McFarlane (Methodist College/Ulster), Finn Tracy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster).

Ireland U19 Squad: George Hadden (Clontarf RFC/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Blackrock College/Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Blackrock College/Leinster), Patrick Browne (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Jim Peters (Clontarf RFC/Leinster), Ruadhan Quinn (Cresent College Comprehensive/Munster), Peter Hyland (PBC Cork/Munster), Josh O’Hare (Lansdowne FC/Dundalk RFC/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (St Michael’s College/Leinster), Harry West (Kings Hospital/Connacht), Rory Telfer (Colraine GS/Ulster), John Devine (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht), Hugh Cooney (Blackrock College/Leinster), Connor Oresanya (Harlequins/Leeds Beckett/IQ Rugby), Noah Sheridan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster), Jack Boal (Belfast Harlequins RFC/Ulster), Tom Barry (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Jonathan Flynn (CC Roscrea/Corinthians/Connacht), Jack Norton (BHS/Ulster), Max Dunne (DUFC/Leinster), Daniel Leane (St Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), Dan Carroll (St Michael’s College/Leinster), George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC/Munster), Ross McKay (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Finn McNulty (Frome RFC/IQ Rugby), David Dooley (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster), Jed Tormey (Belvedere College/Leinster), Luke Doyle (Shannon RFC/Munster), Henry Buttimer (Rockwell College/Munster), Adam Duffy (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Conall Henchy (Cresent College Comp/Munster), Gareth Kilkelly (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Kelvin Langan (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Jeff Williams (Bandon Grammar School/Munster), Liam McCarthy (Bandon Grammar School/Munster).

