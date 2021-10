Munster Senior Cup: Colm Quilligan try key as Garryowen leave it late to see off Cashel

Garryowen 33 Cashel 21

Garryowen booked their place in the 2021/22 Munster Senior Cup final after leaving it late to secure victory over a persistent Cashel in Dooradoyle.

The Limerick side have made the early running in the AIL, with a trio of bonus-point victories so far, but they were made work for this, trailing 21-19 until Colm Quilligan crossed over for his sides second try.

A third try, from out-half Jamie Heuston, sealed their passage to another Munster decider.

Garryowen opted out of the 2020/21 Senior semi-finals, but this result ensures that they are now just one victory away from adding to their 39 titles at the top of the roll of honour.

For Cashel, it is a missed opportunity, as no Tipperary club has ever won this competition and a place in the final of this showpiece competition would have been a real coup for the Division 2A outfit.

Indeed just once has a Tipperay side reached the final, Rockwell College in 1908.

Ben Murray opened the scoring when he raced over after just 140 seconds for the visitors but a swift Heuston penalty brought Garryowen into the game.

Alex Wood impressed for the Light Blues first try, breaking clear before setting up Hugh O’Brien Cunningham beneath the posts. It was 13-11 at the interval as Heuston landed a speculative drop-goal when nothing else appeared on, before Steven McMahon’s brace of penalties reduced the margin.

The winners were guilty of conceding eight second half penalties, one of which led to prop Cathal Ryan getting sin binned. His absence was felt immediately, with Robin Foot crashing over from a well-executed line-out from Darragh Lyons side. McMahon’s conversion meant it was 18-16 to those in red.

Head coach Mike Sherry didn’t press the panic button, even though the shock result seemed possible. Heuston nudged them in front with a kick before winger McMahon landed a penalty for Cashel. All to play for with just 15 minutes remaining.

Garryowen turned the screw on a tiring Cashel, first a sweeping move across the pitch led to Quilligan going in on the right wing, before Heuston added a try of his own to bring his tally to 23 points.

The other semi-final, between defending champions Young Munster and Highfield, takes place in Cork on December 18, with the potential for the great Limerick rivals to lock horns for silverware.

GARRYOWEN: J Shanahan; C Quilligan, H O’Brien Cunningham, J Delany, A Wood; J Heuston ©, A Cosgrove; N Horan, P O’Toole, D McCarthy, T Ferguson, R Whelan, J Keane, J Madden, S Rennison.

Replacements: L Kelly, M Veale, S Leahy, R Guerin, E Barry, B Fitzgerald, D Feasey.

CASHEL: C Mullane; R Kingston, A McMahon, B Murray, S McMahon; D Lyons, J Pickering; C Ryan, R Foot, J Blair, R Moran, I Rqibi, B Crosse, A Butler, M Wilson.

Replacements: T Allen, N Fitzgerald, L Shine, K Gleeson, B Blackford, O Ó’Súilleabháin, M Hickey.

Referee: Shane Kierans.