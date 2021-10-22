Hookers shine as Leinster have far too much power and class

URC: Glasgow Warriors 15 Leinster 31

For a second successive weekend in the URC, Leinster produced an imperious performance in trouncing Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun with a display of all-round skills. The home side offered little resistance, allowing the visitors to cruise to their fifth win.

Glasgow perhaps made it easier for Leinster by attacking with too deep an alignment and also being too slow at times in defence. The keys to Leinster’s success were the sheer physicality of their forward pack particularly in the five metre zone, their accuracy in putting the ball wide and the involvement of their quality back row in attack.

Notable too was the contribution of both hookers, Ronan Kelleher, named as man of the match, and his replacement Dan Sheehan, whose try in the second half made it three touchdowns in less than a week. Leinster’s other huge advantage was the strength of the bench, and the international experience within it.

Leinster wasted little time in pursuit of points with Ross Byrne knocking over a penalty goal from the ten metre line after three minutes. That was to be just the aperitif for Leinster, who moved the ball wide with accuracy. When Dan Leavy linked with Adam Byrne, Ronan Kelleher was on hand to complete the move, Byrne adding the touchline conversion.

A penalty goal by Glasgow’s full-back Ross Thompson gave the home side a smidgeon of hope but their further efforts to break an impregnable Leinster defence came to nought and Leinster scored the next points after several phases of penetrating play that ended with a half break by James Lowe to set up a try for Hugo Keenan, Byrne again infallible with the kick.

Then just before half time Glasgow finally made headway with a passage of exhilarating back play that led to a succession of penalties near the Leinster five-metre line and a yellow card for Jack Conan after the Lions number 8 used hands in the ruck as Glasgow pressed for a score.

The home side dispensed with the kick to touch and went for the direct route culminating in a try for back row Jack Dempsey, Thompson adding the extras to leave his side trailing 10-17 at the break.

Glasgow tried desperately to use their one man advantage to close the gap in the opening minutes of the second half but again the Leinster defence could not be breached. Then when Conan returned to the field Leinster switched back into scoring mode, Ross Byrne’s overhead pass giving Adam Byrne a try in the corner.

Namesake Ross added the extras and then made it five successes from five kicks when he added the conversion goal to Dan Sheehan’s bonus point try from multi phases in the five metre zone.

Glasgow, however, had the final say in try scoring with a close-range consolation score by replacement second row Lewis Bean for the final points. Bar that last-minute flourish, this night belonged to Leinster.

Scorers for Glasgow Warriors: Try Dempsey, Bean Con Thompson Pen Thompson

Leinster: Try Kelleher, Keenan, A Byrne, Sheehan Con Byrne (4) Pen Byrne

GLASGOW WARRIORS: R Thompson; K Steyn, S Tuipulotu (N Grigg 70), S Johnson, R McLean; D Weir (C Forbes 56), A Price (G Horne 54); J Bhatti (O Kebble 45 ), J Matthews (G Turner 40), Z Fagerson (E Pieretto 57); R Harley (L Bean 75), R Gray; R Wilson (capt), R Darge (M Fagerson 62), J Dempsey..

LEINSTER: H Keenan; A Byrne, G Ringrose (J Osborne 70), C Frawley, J Lowe; R Byrne, L McGrath (capt) (J Gibson-Park 62); C Healy (E Byrne 54), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 54), T Furlong (M Ala’alatoa 54); R Molony, R Baird (D Toner 50); C Doris (R Ruddock 66), D Leavy (J vd Flier 50), J Conan.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)