Ulster captain Iain Henderson returns from injury

Ulster captain Iain Henderson, Robert Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey all return to the starting team for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship game against Connacht.

Henderson has recovered from the thumb injury that has prevented him from seeing any game time this season and comes straight into the second row to partner Alan O’Connor at the Aviva Stadium (5.15pm).

His timely return is a boost to Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of the autumn international series.

Baloucoune suffered a groin injury in Ulster’s season opener against Glasgow Warriors and missed the three subsequent bonus-point wins which has put Ulster to the top of the table.

Similarly, McCloskey hasn’t featured since the Glasgow game.

Eric O’Sullivan also comes in to start in the only change to the front row that defeated South African franchise the Lions last week.

There are a few positional switches in the backline to accommodate Baloucoune and McCloskey’s return with Ethan McIlroy moves to fullback and Craig Gilroy shifting to the left wing.

Rising star Nathan Doak and Billy Burns are the starting half-backs for the fourth consecutive game.

Burns was not included in the 38-man Ireland squad for the November games but says he knows what the international coaches, and his bosses at Ulster, expect from him.

“I feel like I’m getting there slowly,” he said.

“It’s good to have had a run of games, albeit I picked up slight niggle last week.

“The general management of the game, playing to space early and also just the kicking game as well - and in international rugby that is hugely important.

“There are things I am working hard on here and it goes hand in hand with how we want to play here at Ulster.” Ulster could not have done any more in the early weeks of the season in terms of results. They have picked up four bonus-point wins to begin with a maximum 20-point haul, yet they have not been totally happy with how they have played.

“We have had patches where we have shown how we want to play but the execution is not there and we are still fine-tuning that.

“It’s not a bad thing that we are not hitting our straps right now. We are continuing to pick up results and the main thing is we are seeing improvement week on week.”

ULSTER: E McIlroy; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, C Gilroy; B Burns, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, I Henderson; M Rea, N Timoney, D McCann

Replacements: B Roberts, A Warwick, R Kane, K Treadwell, G Jones, D Shanahan, M Lowry, B Moxham