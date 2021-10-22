RDS to host Irish women's internationals for first time

IRFU chiefs have confirmed that Ireland's Autumn Women's Test matches against USA and Japan will be staged at the RDS Stadium.
As part of a recent review, the back-to-back Test matches against USA, on Friday 12th November (7.15pm), and Japan, on Saturday 20th November (3pm), will take place at the Ballsbridge venue which hosts Women's international action for the first time.
IRFU CEO, Philip Browne, said: "We look forward to welcoming supporters back to Women’s International Rugby for the first time since March 2020. Travel support is on offer, once again, to our clubs and schools and we hope to see as many supporters as possible at the RDS for these two exciting Test matches."
RDS CEO, Geraldine Ruane, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Ireland Women's rugby team here in the RDS, one of the homes of rugby in Dublin. Hosting international sporting events is one of the things we do best in the RDS and we look forward to welcoming the teams and their supporters to our home."
Tickets are now on sale for both Autumn Test matches via Ticketmaster.ie. Both games will be televised by RTE.