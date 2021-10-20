Munster Schools Senior Cup: CBC open campaign with a win

Despite conceding 16 unanswered points in the first half, Christian Brothers College, opened their Munster Senior Schools Cup group stage campaign with a win over Munster Club Select Players, coming out 25-16 winners.

This was 2019 champions Christians' first game in the competition since the 2020 semi-final win over Rockwell College, when the pandemic caused the final against rivals Presentation Brothers College to go unplayed before the tournament was abandoned last season.

For the Munster CSP outfit, a team made up of players in the province who attend schools not playing in the Senior Cup, this was a second defeat on the bounce after they opened the campaign with a defeat to Crescent.

No matter how they get on in the rest of the group phase, the CSP side won't play in the knockout stages of the Senior Schools Cup after Christmas as the rest of the teams play for a favourable seeding in the main event over the next few weeks.

Christians scored three tries to their opponents one in this game and, despite taking the lead, the hybrid team hit 16 unanswered points before the interval to take control of the game.

Tries from Adam Logan, Kamile Novak and Victor Ugwah sealed the win for the Cork school, who also had Daire Burke on form with the book as Christians finished strongly to take the points.

Elsewhere, Ardscoil Ris made it two wins from two coming out on top in an all-Limerick clash for the second week in a row.

Ardscoil also took the bonus point in a 20-10 win over Glenstal Abbey in Murroe.

Cian Noonan, Scott Gleeson, Sam Brown all scored tries before Evin Crowe sealed the bonus point for the winners as they continued their fine start to the campaign.

In the Munster Schools Junior Cup, PBC were bonus point winners over Glenstal, Crescent CC beat Limerick rivals St Munchin's and Castletroy touched down seven times scoring a 43-7 win over Rockwell and, in the late game, the Munster CSP defeated Ardscoil Ris.