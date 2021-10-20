Crescent College stave off Munchins fightback in Schools Cup

Munster Schools Senior Cup: St. Munchin’s 24 Crescent College Comp 28.

Crescent College Comprehensive held off a miraculous come-back from St. Munchin’s to secure a crucial second victory in the Munster Senior Schools Cup. A trio of second-half tries were not enough for St. Munchin’s as they had trailed 28-5 to a clinical Comp at the interval.

Many spectators may agree that the home side dominated this contest, but their failure to add to Gordon Wood’s 18th minute try proved costly. By the time Wood, son of Munster legend Keith, went over in the corner, Crescent had already two seven-pointers of their own.

The clinical nature of the Dooradoyle outfit in the opening half meant that they were able to take the foot off the pedal after the restart.

First over was Henry Ezomo, who used his considerable pace to run in from outside the 22 meter line, after an under hit clearance found him on the left wing. Ciaran Campbell was next over, while the out-half successfully landed all four conversions in sunny Limerick.

Referee Joy Neville was returning to the field after the birth of her son and contributed to a contest which highlighted the quality of this grade.

Comp appeared to be trailing in the possession stakes but despite this scrum-half Jamie Duggan was sharp enough to run in a pair of tries to close the half. The first was quick thinking and a tap penalty which he ran beneath the posts.

Seemingly with a mountain to climb, five time winners St. Munchin’s almost climbed it, thanks to a dominant second period.

First over was Harry Bennis on 36 minutes, this with their opponents down to 14 as Cormac Quinn was sent to the bin, with the penalty count rising towards double digits.

Oisin Minogue, son of former Irish international Rosie Foley, scored the try of the day as he ran from deep beyond several blue jerseys to ignite further hope of a comeback. Minogue was joined in the engine room by cousin Anthony Foley.

Crescent had lost Jack Somers for a high tackle and this kept the one-way traffic coming.

Minogue turned provider for the next score; sending Ryan Naughton to the corner for their fourth. Despite the wonderful conversion from Cillian O'Connor, St. Munchin’s were unable to get the fifth try which would have given them the most remarkable of victories.

ST. MUNCHIN’S: Oisin Pepper; Adam Cusack, James O’Brien, Ronan Deegan, Ryan Baughton, Cillian O’Connor, Gordon Wood; Shane Hannan, Conor O’Brien, Mikolaj Imbierowski, Harry Bennis, Anthony Foley, Oisin Minogue, Mark Walsh, Liam Angermann.

Replacements: Ben Quane, Danny Williamson, Peter Dougan, Tommy O’Driscoll, Michael Kelly, Eoin Walsh, James Madden, Eoin McGurian, Rory McDermott, Conor McCarthy.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: Brandon Nash; Jed O’Dwyer, Cian O’Halloran, Werner Hoffman, Henry Ezomo; Ciaran Campbell, Jamie Duggan; Lee O’Grady, Max Clein, Jack Madden, Jack Somers, Cillian Kelly, John Lyons, Jubril Olamiposi, Olakunle Obasa, Quinn Ruadhan.

Replacements: Fionn Cassery, Andrew Condon, Mark Fitzgerald, Alan Kirby, Liam James Kelly, Cormac Quinn, Joe McEnery, Evan Bennett, Paddy Nevin, Jack Neilon.

Referee: Joy Neville.