Jamie George given England call for autumn Tests due to Luke Cowan-Dickie injury

Cowan-Dickie suffered an ankle injury in Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership victory at Wasps on Saturday
Jamie George has been called up by England (Adam Davy/PA)

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 15:48
Duncan Bech

Jamie George has been handed an immediate opportunity to revive his England career after Luke Cowan-Dickie was ruled out of the entire Autumn Nations Series.

Cowan-Dickie suffered an ankle injury in Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership victory at Wasps on Saturday and a scan has confirmed that he will miss the Tests against Tonga, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham next month.

The 28-year-old established himself as England’s first-choice hooker during this year’s Six Nations and went on to make three appearances for the British and Irish Lions against South Africa, starting the first and second games.

While losing him is a blow to the team’s prospects this autumn, head coach Eddie Jones has a ready-made replacement in George, the 59-cap Saracens veteran who was contentiously left out of the original squad announced on Monday.

Along with the Vunipola brothers and George Ford, George was omitted from the 34-man group and given orders by Jones to prove he has the hunger to appear at a third World Cup.

All four players have been in outstanding club form since being overlooked for a wider training squad named a month ago but Jones has pivoted towards youth with France 2023 in mind.

