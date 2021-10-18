Will Addison recovering from surgery on leg fracture

Ireland utility back Will Addison is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines as Ulster confirmed he suffered a leg fracture on Friday night.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland revealed the 29-year-old had surgery in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Sunday, confirming “Will’s got a fracture to his lower leg”.

“He had surgery.. to stabilise that fracture. The surgery went well and he is recuperating.”

Addison was beginning to show glimpses of his best form in Ulster’s winning start to the United Rugby Championship campaign, playing in all four games to help the team to a maximum 20-point haul which has put them top of the table.

However, the injury sustained early in the second half of the win over South African franchise the Lions on Friday night at the Kingspan Stadium was the latest in a long line of setbacks which have included back and hip problems.

This is his fourth season at Ulster but he has played just 26 times, such has been his injury woes.

He looks certain to miss Ireland’s autumn international series at the very least and when asked to speculate when he might return, McFarland replied: “it’s way too early”.

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson is closing in on a return from a thumb injury but McFarland was non-committal about when he might return for club or country.

“He’s making his way back from his operation on his hand so we’ll see how that progresses,” he added.

McFarland’s Ulster team take on inter-pro rivals Connacht at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.