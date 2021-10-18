Johnny Sexton still to discover the severity of Saturday's hip injury

Johnny Sexton will undergo further assessment this week to discover the severity of a hip injury he sustained in Saturday night's win over Scarlets.

Sexton was forced off in the second half of the 50-15 victory with coach Leo Cullen describing the issue as 'a hip flexor thing'.

Provincial chiefs have revealed today that Sexton was assessed on Monday and will be again later this week by medics as they bid to get to the root of the problem.

News on his fitness will be closely monitored by Andy Farrell given that Ireland host Japan in three weeks before facing the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium on November 13.

Sexton's international colleague James Ryan has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be further assessed during the week by provincial medics while Harry Byrne (hip) Dave Kearney (ankle) and Rory O'Loughlin (shoulder) all returned to training on Monday.

Jimmy O’Brien, who was a late withdrawal from the match day squad against Scarlets due to illness and will be further assessed this week according to today's bulletin.

Caelan Doris (calf) and Ciarán Frawley (dead leg) both came through the game against Scarlets with no issues and will train as normal this week while Jack Dunne (ankle) and Scott Penny (dead leg) have both returned to full training.