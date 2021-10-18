NZ Rugby pays tribute to Chiefs ace killed in car crash

Sean Wainui, a rising star of New Zealand Rugby with the Hamilton-based Chiefs, was killed early Monday in a car accident. He was 25 and the father of two children.

His death was confirmed by family members and by New Zealand Rugby which said “one of New Zealand Rugby’s tallest Totara trees has fallen.” Wainui played 44 matches for the Chiefs from 2018. He also played nine times for the Christchurch-based Crusaders and was a New Zealand Maori representative from 2015.

Police said they were notified at 7.50 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into a tree at McLaren Falls Park near Tauranga on New Zealand’s North Island.

Wainui was the only occupant.

Chief executive Mark Robinson extended all of rugby’s condolences to Wainui’s wife Paige, their children Kawariki and Arahia, and their wider whānau “on what is a dark day for rugby”.

“To you Sean, our Rangatira (chief), we farewell you to the outspread arms of the multitudes who await you beyond this earthly realm,” New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.

“You leave us here bereft and (to) drown in sorrow as we weep for you. Our thoughts are with Sean and his whanau (family), particularly Paige, Kawariki and Arahia, and we offer them our full support,” Robinson said.

“We know Sean’s passing will be felt deeply by everyone involved in rugby, particularly his Bay of Plenty and Chiefs teammates, and we share their sorrow and their shock.”

Wainui first rose to prominence when playing for New Zealand Under-20 who won the World Rugby Junior World Championship in Italy in 2015.

Later that same year he joined the Māori All Blacks for the first time.

He made his Chiefs debut in 2018 against the Crusaders and played 53 matches for Taranaki before joining Bay of Plenty this year for the NPC.

A speedy, elusive outside back, Wainui wrote himself into the record books in June when he became the first player in Super Rugby to score five tries in a match, helping the Chiefs to a 40-7 win over the Waratahs in their Trans-Tasman season-ender.

He scored 18 tries in 44 matches for the Chiefs.

Wainui’s Chiefs team-mates Brad Weber and Anton Lienert-Brown posted emotional tributes from the United States where they are touring with the All Blacks.

“Can't quite put into words how much this one hurts. Always said publicly that Sean deserves everything he gets because he works so hard for it. But he doesn't deserve this. That first day back at Chiefs HQ next season is gonna hurt walking in and not seeing you there brother. RIP,” Weber posted on Twitter.

Lienert-Brown write on Instagram: “A warrior on the field and one of the great humans off it. My heart hurts. You’ll be missed massively but never forgotten my brother.”