All-Ireland League: Garryowen top Division 1A as Cork Con slip to third defeat

Garryowen’s Colm Quilligan is tackled by David Heavey of UCD. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 13:44
Dave Mervyn

Ace out-half Evan Cusack stole the show at Tom Clifford Park as he guided Young Munster to a 19-7 Energia All-Ireland League win over Terenure College.

Cusack kicked 14 points to take his early-season haul to 37 after three rounds, in a game that remained tense and tight until the very end.

With a strong wind behind him, one of his first-half kicks flew over from inside the Cookies' half.

Terenure's Peter Sylvester took a great line onto a pass to score, closing the gap to 12-7, but in-form Munsters winger Conor Hayes slipped out of a tackle and reached in under the posts for his third try in as many games.

Garryowen still sit top of the Division 1A table after surging to their third straight bonus-point victory. They ran out 26-13 winners over UCD with two tries each from Bryan Fitzgerald and Sean Rennison.

Cork Constitution's title defence took another hit at Castle Avenue where Clontarf scored three second-half tries in a deserved 31-24 triumph.

Back-to-back efforts from Conor Kearns and Leinster Academy flanker Martin Moloney sealed it for 'Tarf, but Con fought back for a losing bonus point, Sean French touching down and captain Aidan Moynihan taking his kicking haul to 14 points.

Winger Michael Silvester had a memorable debut for Lansdowne, scoring two second-half tries in their 31-15 bonus point success against an Alex Kendellen-inspired UCC. Kendellen notched the students' second try.

Leinster's Liam Turner was a ball of energy in Dublin University's 19-13 win over Ballynahinch. His provincial colleague Jack Dunne also got game-time off the bench, on his return from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Highfield remain a point clear at the top of Division 1B after hammering Naas 38-3. Big carries from Ryan Murphy and James Rochford set the tone, with the Corkmen recovering from losing out-half James Taylor to an early injury.

St. Mary's College opened their win account, beating Banbridge 29-17 with captain Richie Halpin getting amongst the tries. A late penalty try gave City of Armagh a tense 23-20 home win over Shannon.

Old Wesley are also unbeaten after three rounds, centre David Poff's third-minute try putting them on track for a 45-7 bonus point victory over Navan.

It was maximum points too for Old Belvedere, with Leinster Academy hooker John McKee touching down twice in a 32-10 defeat of Malone.

