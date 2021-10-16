Power-packed Leinster put up 50 points against Scarlets

International quartet Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Caelan Doris, and Cian Healy were all amongst the tries
Power-packed Leinster put up 50 points against Scarlets

Leinster's Caelan Doris celebrates after scoring a try with Andrew Porter. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 19:21
Daire Walsh, RDS

United Rugby Championship: Leinster 50 Scarlets 15

In front of 14,055 spectators at the RDS this evening, Leinster made it four wins from four in the United Rugby Championship with a comfortable bonus-point success over Scarlets.

International quartet Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Caelan Doris, and Cian Healy were all amongst the tries as Leo Cullen’s men convincingly swept past the challenge of the Welsh visitors.

The contest had started brightly for Scarlets, with Johnny McNicholl breaking through for an 18th-minute try after Sam Costelow and Leinster captain Jonathan Sexton traded early penalties.

The hosts didn’t panic, however, and Kelleher’s five-pointer off a line-out maul was complimented by a powerful finish from Porter.

A penalty try at the end of the opening period ensured Leinster were 22-8 in front at the interval and their bonus score inevitably arrived through Doris six minutes after the restart. Scarlets did fire back with a nicely worked Tomás Lezana try but this was only a temporary speed bump for their opponents.

Healy crossed the whitewash in typically clinical style before his fellow replacement Dan Sheehan added a brace of tries to round off another dominant display from Leinster.

Scorers for Leinster: D Sheehan 2 tries, R Kelleher, A Porter, C Doris, C Healy try each, penalty try and con, J Sexton pen, con, R Byrne 3 cons, C Frawley con.

Scorers for Scarlets: J McNicholl, T Lezana try each, S Costelow pen, D Jones con.

LEINSTER: H Keenan, J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe, J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: T O’Brien for Frawley (48-59 & 66), R Byrne for Sexton (51), L McGrath for Gibson-Park, D Sheehan for Kelleher, C Healy for Porter, M Ala’alatoa for Furlong (all 57), R Baird for Molony (61), Molony for Ryan (69), R Ruddock for Doris (71).

SCARLETS: I Nicholas; J McNicholl, J Davies, J Williams, R Conbeer; S Costelow, G Davies; W Jones, K Owens, W John; S Lousi, L Ashley; A Shingler, T Lezana, B Thomson.

Replacements: T Rogers for McNicholl (21-30), S Lee for John (h-t), R Elias for Owens, D Jones for Costelow (both 47), K Hardy for G Davies, R Evans for Jones (both 57), T Rogers for J Davies, S Evans for Shingler (both 62), M Jones for Ashley (74).

Referee: M van der Westhuizen (SARU).

More in this section

Munster XV Red v Munster XV Grey - Challenge match Munster seek balance of emotion and execution to mark Anthony Foley's passing five years on
Nick Timoney scores a try 15/10/2021 More agony for Will Addison as Nick Timoney extends Ulster's perfect URC start
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Robbie Henshaw a doubt for Ireland’s November Series
#Leinster Rugby
Munster Rugby squad training

Keith Earls reveals bipolar diagnosis: 'I didn’t know when I was Keith or Hank'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up