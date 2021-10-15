Returning Lions boost Leinster pack ahead of Scarlets clash

British & Irish Lions trio Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan all make their first starts of the season as Leo Cullen has named his side to take on the Scarlets on Saturday evening.
Leinster will play in front of an RDS that is allowed up to 75% capacity for the 5.15 kick-off.
In the backs, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe all start with Ciarán Frawley and Garry Ringrose the centre partnership.
At half-back, Jamison Gibson-Park is partnered by captain Johnny Sexton.
In the pack, Andrew Porter starts his third game of the campaign at loosehead, with the aforementioned Kelleher and Furlong alongside him.
Kelleher came off the bench at the RDS Arena last week but it will be Furlong’s first involvement of the season.
Ross Molony is joined by James Ryan in the second row in front of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and number eight Jack Conan.
Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ryan Baird, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.