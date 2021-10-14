Ireland look to put World Cup disappointment behind them in Autumn internationals

Ireland's women will look to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to qualify for the Rugby World Cup when they host the USA and Japan in the Autumn internationals next month.
With the venue, tickets, and broadcast details not announced, the IRFU did confirm that the national team would play in front of a home crowd for the first time since the pandemic.
The clash with world number six USA will take place under floodlights on Friday, November 12 with the Japanese tie an afternoon kick-off eight days later.
“We’re looking forward to two Test matches on home soil this November, and we’re excited about the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again," Ireland captain Ciara Griffin said.
"The group will reassemble in the coming weeks and put the building blocks in place ahead of two big Tests. A Friday Night game under the lights promises to be a special occasion and we hope to see as many of our supporters as possible.”
Added Anthony Eddy, IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby: "It’s a good opportunity for the group to get back on the pitch and also provides opportunity for other players to perform at this level and showcase their talent on the international stage.” Beaten semi-finalists in 2014 before a disappointing home event saw them finish in eighth three years later, Ireland failed to qualify for next year's World Cup after defeats to Spain and Scotland in the play-offs.
However, next month's games will give Adam Griggs and his players a chance to show in front of a home crowd what they are capable of and start preparations for next year's Six Nations.