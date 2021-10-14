Leinster Schools Junior Cup: Newbridge College seal repeat of final that never took place

After being denied a chance to face each other in the 2020 decider due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Newbridge College booked a decider with Blackrock College
Newbridge College’s Ross Kenny celebrates scoring a try with his team. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Daire Walsh, Energia Park

Newbridge College 53 Castleknock College 14

Newbridge College will face Blackrock College in the Leinster Schools Junior Cup final following their convincing triumph over Castleknock College at Energia Park this afternoon.

After being denied a chance to face each other in the 2020 decider due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a mouthwatering showpiece lies in wait between these two sides.

Newbridge stormed out the blocks in this contest, registering unanswered tries courtesy of Patrick Taylor (two) and Dara Cosgrave to firmly establish their title credentials. While Castleknock fired back through Max Lavelle’s try off a line-out move, flanker Ruairí Munnelly subsequently dotted down to give the Kildare school a 24-7 interval buffer.

Newbridge College's Jack Dennis is tackled by Max Lavelle and Daire McCarthy of Castleknock College. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy
Newbridge College's Jack Dennis is tackled by Max Lavelle and Daire McCarthy of Castleknock College. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Newbridge continued to attack at will on the resumption with Cosgrave and Ciarán Mangan crossing over either side of a converted effort by Castleknock prop John Cadogan. Replacement centre Paddy Martin and Mangan added further tries for Dave Brew’s impressive outfit, before the elusive Cosgrave completed his hat-trick with an assured finish in the final minute of play.

Scorers for Newbridge College: P Taylor 2 tries, 4 cons, D Cosgrave 3 tries, C Mangan 2 tries, R Munnelly, P Martin try each.

Scorers for Castleknock College: M Lavelle, J Cadogan try each, B Egerton 2 cons.

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: T Lawlor; D Cosgrave, C Mangan, C Murphy, A Magee; P Taylor, D Connolly; T Kelly, J Walsh, B Bohan; C Hanly, J Dennis; J Montgomery, R Munnelly, P Forde.

Replacements: M Wilson, J Redmond, S O’Loughlin, R Murphy, J O’Neill, C Barry, P Martin, R Kenny.

CASTLEKNOCK COLLEGE: C Dowd; H Mathews, B Egenton, P Gildea, D McCarthy; L Dillon, C Ward; R Niland, M Lavelle, J Cadogan; C Duffy, B Foley; M Kennedy, A Malone, C Lennon.

Replacements: E Shanahan, C Barrett, S Bridson, S Fitzpatrick, S Donohue, T Powderly, C Keane, P O’Donnell.

