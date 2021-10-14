Munster influence hitting new peak at Connacht to add spice to derby

Jake White was wide of the mark last week on a few of his observations about Connacht being a plan B for Leinster wannabees.

Had he dug a bit deeper he would have realised that there is a significant Munster involvement at the Sportsground these days.

In fact, as Connacht prepare to head down the M18 to Limerick on Saturday, it will be at a time when there are more players and coaches with Munster blood in them than at any time in the past.

There has always been player traffic between Munster and Connacht — going both ways — and at present Andy Friend has four players in his squad who have played with the Reds, with Alex Wootton, Conor Fitzgerald, Sammy Arnold and Conor Oliver, all making an impression since moving to Galway.

But there is added interest in this derby match given it’s the first time Limerick natives Mossy Lawler and Colm Tucker will be plotting the downfall of Munster from the Connacht coaches’ box.

Neither is a recent arrival at the Sportsground and both have worked with the Connacht academy and development and schools teams in the province for the past six or seven years.

This season Tucker has been promoted to defence coach in Friend’s management team, while Lawler is skills coach and assistant attack coach.

Lawler, an uncle of Munster scrum-half Craig Casey, joined Connacht in 2014 after a playing career which included Munster and Wasps, and he has worked with various underage, schools and academy teams at the Sportsground.

Tucker joined Connacht in 2015 as a development officer before progressing through the ranks and into the senior management this season.

“It is a really interesting mix and I think a really interesting challenge for those guys,” said Pete Wilkins, himself promoted to senior coach in the summer reshuffle following the departures of Nigel Carolan and Jimmy Duffy.

“I think the benefit is they understand that, that local knowledge and in terms of the fabric that makes up the club and makes up the province. You get that insight into that. We have also got a bit of that from the players who have moved across from Munster or grown up there and to have that in the coaching room as well is really beneficial and helps provide the context for the game.

“There is always that added edge when you are coaching against your home province or your home team or someone you have represented previously and that gives them that extra emotional lift and extra percentage of determination in terms of making sure we are successful on the weekend.

“But you are also talking about two guys who have worked for Connacht and identified with Connacht as their team and their team for a long time now, for several years, and certainly even before they joined the pro coaching team, two guys who were desperate to demonstrate how bought-in they are to this place, to Connacht and to everything about this organisation and how proud they are to be part of this.

“It’s almost the perfect mix. You have got the experience and the insight to what it is like down the road there, but you also have got this attachment, this bind and this adopted loyalty to the province here.

“It makes it really exciting for them in terms of this week and it gives them that extra, I suppose, energy and extra intent in everything they do, whether it’s a team meeting, a player presentation or whether that’s running a training session.”