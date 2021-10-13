Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final: Blackrock progress to another decider

‘Rock - who shared the 2020 title with Newbridge College after the final was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic - enjoyed a dream start when skipper Jack Angulo powered over for a second-minute try
Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final: Blackrock progress to another decider

Donnacha McGuire of Blackrock College scores his side's fifth try during win over Terenure College at Energia Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 16:17
Daire Walsh, Energia Park

Blackrock College 43 Terenure College 17

Fifty-two-time champions Blackrock College progressed to the Leinster Schools Junior Cup decider with a convincing victory over Terenure College at Energia Park Wednesday afternoon.

‘Rock - who shared the 2020 title with Newbridge College after the final was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic - enjoyed a dream start when skipper Jack Angulo powered over for a second-minute try. Conor O’Shaughnessy added the extras and the Williamstown school’s lead was doubled courtesy of Thomas Butler’s converted score on nine minutes.

Winger Charlie Molony also touched down at the end of a sweeping move and although Terenure finally opened their account through a Louis Moran penalty, they found themselves 21-3 adrift at the interval.

‘Nure threatened a revival when Mark Egan crossed over on the resumption, but ‘Rock emphatically reinforced their superiority. Jack Pollard, Donnacha McGuire and Charlie Woodcock dotted down in clinical style either side of the third-quarter mark.

Donnacha McGuire celebrates with team-mates after his try. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Donnacha McGuire celebrates with team-mates after his try. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Daniel McCarthy weaved over the whitewash for Terenure in the closing minutes, but it proved to be a mere consolation.

Scorers for Blackrock College: J Angulo, T Butler, C Molony, J Pollard, D McGuire, C Woodcock try each, C O’Shaughnessy 5 cons, pen.

Scorers for Terenure College: M Egan, D McCarthy try each, L Moran pen, 2 cons.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: B O’Flaherty, C Dennehy-Vazquez, D Moloney, C Woodcock, C Molony; C O’Shaughnessy, S Shortt; D Grehan, J Pollard, N Smyth; T Butler, D McGuire; H McCarthy, Michael Walsh, J Angulo.

Replacements: D Begley, E O’Brien, T Grant, P Moore, H Dixon, E Tracey, Mark Walsh, S Van Zuydam.

TERENURE COLLEGE: S Horgan; P Curry, D Martin, D Cullinan, J McCormack, C Lorin Gabriel, L Moran; S McAllister, M Egan, O Storey; J Carter, E Geraghty; L Wardick, H Weber, D McCarthy.

Replacements: J Brennan, A Cooper, L Kearney, B Blaney, M Murphy, E Mallen, A Vaughan, L Grimes.

More in this section

New Zealand All Blacks Training Session Law change permits male rugby players to wear tights
Eimear Considine dejected after the game 25/9/2021 Lions tour would give Irish women chance to showcase talent on the big stage, says Munster coach
Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears - Premiership Rugby Cup Pressure mounts on Exeter Chiefs to move with the times
#Leinster Rugby
Jean Kleyn 6/10/2021

Kleyn backs Snyman to stay and show Munster his worth

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up