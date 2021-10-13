Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final: Blackrock progress to another decider

Blackrock College 43 Terenure College 17

Fifty-two-time champions Blackrock College progressed to the Leinster Schools Junior Cup decider with a convincing victory over Terenure College at Energia Park Wednesday afternoon.

‘Rock - who shared the 2020 title with Newbridge College after the final was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic - enjoyed a dream start when skipper Jack Angulo powered over for a second-minute try. Conor O’Shaughnessy added the extras and the Williamstown school’s lead was doubled courtesy of Thomas Butler’s converted score on nine minutes.

Winger Charlie Molony also touched down at the end of a sweeping move and although Terenure finally opened their account through a Louis Moran penalty, they found themselves 21-3 adrift at the interval.

‘Nure threatened a revival when Mark Egan crossed over on the resumption, but ‘Rock emphatically reinforced their superiority. Jack Pollard, Donnacha McGuire and Charlie Woodcock dotted down in clinical style either side of the third-quarter mark.

Donnacha McGuire celebrates with team-mates after his try. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Daniel McCarthy weaved over the whitewash for Terenure in the closing minutes, but it proved to be a mere consolation.

Scorers for Blackrock College: J Angulo, T Butler, C Molony, J Pollard, D McGuire, C Woodcock try each, C O’Shaughnessy 5 cons, pen.

Scorers for Terenure College: M Egan, D McCarthy try each, L Moran pen, 2 cons.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: B O’Flaherty, C Dennehy-Vazquez, D Moloney, C Woodcock, C Molony; C O’Shaughnessy, S Shortt; D Grehan, J Pollard, N Smyth; T Butler, D McGuire; H McCarthy, Michael Walsh, J Angulo.

Replacements: D Begley, E O’Brien, T Grant, P Moore, H Dixon, E Tracey, Mark Walsh, S Van Zuydam.

TERENURE COLLEGE: S Horgan; P Curry, D Martin, D Cullinan, J McCormack, C Lorin Gabriel, L Moran; S McAllister, M Egan, O Storey; J Carter, E Geraghty; L Wardick, H Weber, D McCarthy.

Replacements: J Brennan, A Cooper, L Kearney, B Blaney, M Murphy, E Mallen, A Vaughan, L Grimes.