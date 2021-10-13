Jamison Gibson-Park 'working my butt off' to make New Zealand tour for trip home

Jamison Gibson-Park can’t be certain but he reckons it’s three years since any of his family got to see him play in the flesh.

The plan is for that to change some time over the course of the current season. Whatever about them making it north from New Zealand in the near future, there is the small matter of Ireland touring his native country next summer.

“I’ll be working my butt off to try and get on that anyway,” he said.

That’s over eight months away yet. The All Blacks’ next visit to Dublin, though? That’s just four weeks over the horizon and Gibson-Park would dearly love to play a part in that occasion, too. For all manner of reasons.

He’s been in Ireland five years now but there’s still a rump of players in Steve Hansen’s squad that he counts as close mates: TJ Perenara and the rest of the Hurricanes from his time there. And Angus Ta’avao, who he lived with during his time with the Blues.

What a day that would be.

“Yeah, it would be awesome.” The 29-year old did get home for a bit at the start of Covid but admits that the sense of separation has been challenging since, for him and his young family, but the return of crowds to stadiums has helped inject a renewed sense of normality.

Just playing goes a long way, too.

Gibson-Park got 20 minutes off the bench on the opening day against the Bulls. Another hour was banked in the close-shave win away to Dragons but he was an onlooker for Saturday’s outing, against Zebre at the RDS.

McGrath aside, there is Nick McCarthy, recently returned from a sojourn at Munster, angling for game time too. He has been called off the bench twice so far.

Everyone understands, even if no-one likes standing down.

“Probably something I got better at over the years,” said Gibson-Park. “When I first got here it was something I found quite hard because of the bit of chopping and changing. We were used to playing every week. Big Mike Ala’alatoa has turned up (at Leinster) and he says the same thing.

“He is used to coming from the Crusaders where he would play every game in a row. It takes a bit of getting used to but we are lucky that the squad gets a bit of rotation and we have had a lot of depth the last couple of years. It’s only good for the team.” The situation at Leinster is strange, but not so much in how they swap first-choice nines. Eoin Reddan and Isaac Boss were doing that years ago. It’s more so in the fact that Luke McGrath has started more of the ‘big’ games for the province while Gibson-Park has leapfrogged him on the Test scene.

Gibson-Park was one of four scrum-halves called up for the one-day national camp early last month. He has 10 caps now and he plumps for leadership skills when asked how this exposure to Test level has improved him as a player.

The depth chart for nines in this country has been considerable for some time now and it only seems to be expanding further. With only two more URC games before the November internationals, Gibson-Park is well aware of the need to put his best foot forward.

That’s actually not as easy as it was in previous seasons. The tweaking of the calendar has seen the opening rounds of Europe airlifted to the far side of the Test window, taking with it a natural step up in difficulty that had served both players and teams well.

“It’s obviously different,” said Gibson-Park who will almost certainly play a role this Saturday when Leinster look to build on three successive wins against the Scarlets at the RDS. “I probably don’t like it as much.

“I like to have that six games but the competition format has changed and we can’t do anything about that so… Yeah, it’s obviously different. Guys don’t get as many minutes at European level before going into an international camp. It’s just the way it is.”