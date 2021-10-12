Bundee Aki back for Connacht as Paul O'Connell casts eye on Sportsground training

There are plenty of former Munster men on the Connacht playing and coaching staff at the moment as they prepare to head to Thomond Park but another showed up at training on Tuesday morning when Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell attended training to run his eye over Andy Friend’s squad.

O’Connell observed a Connacht squad trying to get the horrors of their 35-22 home loss to Dragons out of their system and focus on taking on the leaders of the United Rugby Championship, with Bundee Aki set to return after his Lions duty and a recent neck injury.

And Peter Wilkins, who has moved to a more senior role as well as taking charge of attack, said that Aki, set to become the first Lion to play for Connacht in the professional era, is gunning for action.

“The way we are playing gives him that little bit more freedom to express himself, and also for him to feed off the opportunity of other attackers around him. I think the way we are playing will suit him. He’s enjoying training and the details that goes into that. It’s enormously exciting for him and it’s great for us.

“Bundee’s specific role over the past few weeks was to get up to speed with the way we are trying to play in attack and defence. Obviously, there are way more changes to the way we are attacking so it has been him getting up to speed with that.

“There have been different avenues to that, there has been work off-field, one-on-one meetings with us as coaches, obviously he has had catch-ups with the players, with the leadership groups and he has been able to be on the grass at training in the past few weeks, observing, and then training with the group. So he has had a really nice layer of introductions to what we are trying to do.

“You win inter-pros by being relentless, by doing enough of the good stuff enough of the time, so I think Bundee’s understanding of how we are playing is not the finished product but he’s well on the road but not the finished product.

"I’m just excited about seeing him get the opportunity on the field. You know what he’s like, he wants to be out there contributing from a personal point of view but also for the team cause.”

Former Munster winger Alex Wootton, who had a superb first season at the Sportsground last term, is back in training after a calf injury but promising lock Oisin Dowling is out with a facial injury.

But there is a big blow with Tom Farrell suffering a shoulder injury against Dragons and awaiting a surgical consultation to see how long he will be out.

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion, who missed the loss to Dragons with an ankle problem picked up in the win over the Bulls, is being monitored this week.

Wilkins said Connacht are keen to bounce back from the Dragons loss and knows there is added pressure, particularly in qualifying for the Champions Cup, with the other three provinces winning all their opening games.

“There is added pressure because we are going in one (win) and two (losses) and you’d love to be three and zero. At the same time most people would expect a Munster win at home and there is pressure on them from that respect. The thing for us is that we won there before and won more than once. I think a lot of our players who were in our team meeting this morning were part of those wins and know what it takes to win there.

“When we have been successful there before we have had our emotional pitch right during the week and you could see that again from the beginning of this week. You see a narrowing of that focus with Munster on the horizon. Already I have seen we are in the right place,” added Wilkins.