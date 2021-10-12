Niamh Briggs named on committee looking into feasibility of a women's British & Irish Lions tour

Former Ireland Women’s International, Niamh Briggs. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 10:23
Joel Slattery

Niamh Briggs will be a part of a committee looking into the feasibility of a women's British & Irish Lions tour taking place in the future.

The two-time Six Nations winner with Ireland is part of the 13-person group to be chaired by Ieuan Evans, who went on three Lions tours as a player.

Also on the committee is Anthony Eddy, the director of Sevens and women's rugby at the IRFU.

According to a statement issued this morning, "the primary responsibility of the newly formed group will be to initiate, oversee and contribute towards a feasibility study which will seek to ascertain whether a Women’s Lions team could be formed".

The study is being funded by Lions global partner, Royal London, who are also the inaugural ‘Principal Partner’ of the Women’s Lions programme.

“Women’s rugby is experiencing unprecedented growth around the world with participation levels continuing to increase every year," said Evans.

“A Women’s Lions team is a big opportunity for the women’s game, and I am looking forward to working with the Steering Group to assess its viability.”

Managing Director of the British & Irish Lions Ben Calveley, described the committee as a "stellar list of individuals".

“I believe a Women’s Lions team is a huge opportunity, but there are a number of challenges to consider when looking to create a successful women’s set-up," he added.

"Financial viability, suitable opposition and appropriate scheduling in the women’s rugby calendar will all need rigorous analysis, research and careful consideration."

Also on the committee are Susie Logan (Royal London), Joanna Manning-Cooper (Sky), Max Taylor (Vodafone), Simon Rowe (Canterbury), Sue Daly (RFU), Gemma Fay (Scottish Rugby) Hannah John (Welsh Rugby Union), Nicky Ponsford (World Rugby), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Women and England).

