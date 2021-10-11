Andy Friend baffled by Connacht's inconsistency: 'It wasn't like we went on the sauce'

Bundee Aki is poised to become the first Lion to play for Connacht in the professional era against Munster next weekend, with Andy Friend’s men badly in need of a boost after a bitterly disappointing 35-22 loss to Dragons at the Sportsground.

Dragons had not won in Galway since their first visit in 2004 but they were good value for their bonus-point win, with Connacht not even picking up a bonus point. It’s a horrible prelude to two derby games and they won’t be at home again until November 26, having switched their clash with Ulster to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

The wisdom of that decision will be illustrated by how much money they make from forfeiting home advantage, and also on whether they win the match. Such is their inconsistency, predictions are difficult.

This insipid display was all the more baffling after the 34-7 win over the Bulls the previous week. Afterwards Friend confirmed that Aki, whose thumping and kicking of the pitchside advertising hoarding aptly summed up the frustrations of the 3,109 crowd on Saturday, will be available for Thomond Park

“We spoke about it pre-game. We had a great performance last week but it means nothing if we do not back it up,” said Friend. “And we have not backed it up so it really means nothing now. We start again. Now we have Munster at Thomond Park so we have got to pick ourselves up. It is only game three of the season, all is not lost but if we don’t change that performance then it will be very quickly.

“We need to look at our week’s training. We just didn’t have energy there. And we were guilty of that going into London Irish as well. So, we need to look at what is making that happen. Maybe it is down to the training during the week?

“For all of us, we have got to also look at our own energy and let’s not get too high when we have those wins. I thought we needed to celebrate last week but we didn’t celebrate it crazily. It wasn’t like we went onto the sauce for three days. We didn’t do that. It was a case of ‘go and enjoy that’.

“We have an eight-day turnaround and I thought we worked really hard but the performance out there suggests otherwise.”

Jack Carty posted a couple of early penalties, but the Dragons countered well for full-back Jordan Williams to chip and chase and set up winger Jonah Holmes for the opening try after 27 minutes.

Two more Carty penalties left Connacht 12-8 ahead at the break. But it was all downhill from there. Dragons out-half Sam Davies used the wind well and after Williams drove over for their second try, he supplied the first 50:22 seen at the venue with a monster kick. From that lineout possession they got the third try a few phases later when Fijian prop Mesake Doge got over and Davies converted to make it 22-12.

A skip pass from Carty put Mack Hansen over to score for the second week in a row, but Dragons resumed control and after another Davies penalty, Welsh winger Holmes got the bonus point and Conor Fitzgerald’s late try proved scant consolation.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: M Hansen, C Fitzgerald. Pens: J Carty (4).

Dragons: Tries: J Holmes (2), J Williams, M Doge. Cons: S Davies (3). Pens: Davies (3)

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; B O’Donnell, T Farrell (C Fitzgerald 58), T Daly (S Arnold 52), M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade; M Burke (J Duggan 44), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 52), F Bealham (J Aungier 58); O Dowling (L Fifita 17), U Dillane; C Prendergast (C Oliver 44), J Butler, P Boyle.

DRAGONS: J Williams; J Holmes, J Dixon (A Warren 67), A Owen, J Olowofela; S Davies, R Williams (G Bertranou 58); G Bateman (A Seiuli 52), E Dee (T Davies 70), M Doge (C Coleman 71); W Rowlands, J Maksymiw (J Davies 70); H Keddie (B Fry 37), T Basham, A Wainwright.

Referee: M van der Westhuizen (South Africa).