Adam Byrne elated to be back in Leinster blue after 22-month lay-off

Adam Byrne is planning to move forward in his career after he made a memorable return from a lengthy injury in Leinster’s comfortable 43-7 bonus-point win over Zebre in the United Rugby Championship at the RDS on Saturday.

Due to persistent hamstring and quad issues, the 27-year-old Kildare man had been kept on the sidelines since December 2019. The once-capped Ireland international finally worked his way back to full fitness in recent weeks, however, and bagged a brace of tries as Leo Cullen’s men claimed their third consecutive victory in the newly-established URC.

“I just want to get back playing and training well. Then any opportunity I get, I just want to take it. I think being out injured for a while, it’s only when it’s taken away from you that I realise how much it means to me. The short term is just to get back training and playing well, get my confidence up,” Byrne explained afterwards.

“I’ve probably gone away from setting specific goals, but I know the standard I want to play to for myself and wherever that brings me, I’ll be happy with that. I just want to get back out there and show the best of myself.

“It was a big moment for me personally and my family. I think the guys during the week, they made it special for me. It felt like a first cap again, but I really took it in and enjoyed every moment of it.”

Playing in front of 10,400 spectators, Leinster got the ball rolling against Zebre with a second-minute try from flanker Scott Penny.

Jordan Larmour also crossed over during the opening quarter as the hosts ruthlessly exposed the defensive frailties of Michael Bradley’s Italian outfit. While Leinster lost Harry Byrne to injury on 23 minutes, the introduction of Jonathan Sexton ensured they retained their attacking rhythm.

The 36-year-old flyhalf delivered a player of the match performance from the bench and expertly released Adam Byrne for a clinical finish that propelled the blues into a 15-0 interval lead.

The Leinster onslaught continued on the resumption with front-row pair Ed Byrne and Sean Cronin powering over the whitewash in quick succession. Adam Byrne grabbed his second try of the game (and his seventh in total against Zebre) in the 49th-minute, before replacement hooker Rónan Kelleher also got on the scoresheet inside the final-quarter.

The visitors finally opened their account through a Pierre Bruno breakaway score, but it was a mere consolation for the Parma side.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; A Byrne, J Osborne, C Frawley, J Larmour; H Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, S Cronin, M Ala’alatoa; R Baird, D Toner; D Leavy, S Penny, R Ruddock.

Replacements: J Sexton for Byrne (23), R Russell for Frawley (47), R Kelleher for Cronin, P Dooley for E Byrne, C Healy for Ala’alatoa, M Deegan for Leavy (all 50), N McCarthy for McGrath (56), R Molony for Penny (71).

ZEBRE: J Trulla; P Bruno, E Cronjé, E Lucchin, M Bellini; A Rizzi, N Casilio; A Lovotti, O Fabiani I Neculai; C Stoian, A Zambonin; I Bianchi, L Andreani, R Giammarioli.

Replacements: P Pescetto for Bianchi (53), M Ceciliani for Fabiani, D Fischetti for Lovotti, M Nocera for Neculai (all 56), G Licata for Rizzi (59), D Sisi for Stoian (62), G Palazzani for Casilio (66), T Boni for Andreani (72).

Referee: S Grove-White (SRU).