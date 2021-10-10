All-Ireland League round-up: Young Munster survive four yellow cards to defeat Cork Con

Evan Cusack kicked 14 points as Young Munster survived a flurry of yellow cards to defeat Cork Constitution 24-17 at Temple Hill.

Munsters had four players sin-binned, going down to 12 men at one stage, but they hung on to hand the reigning Energia Men’s All-Ireland League champions a second straight defeat.

Former Cork minor footballer Patrick Campbell scored his first league try for the Cookies, adding to Conor Hayes’ second score of the Division 1A campaign.

However, Con fought back from 18-3 down with a penalty try and an excellent Barry Galvin effort.

A late penalty from out-half Cusack was enough to seal the victory, although Con winger JJ O’Neill missed out on an injury-time try when he lost the ball in contact.

Garryowen pushed a point clear at the top of the table following a comprehensive 32-20 win over UCC at a sundrenched Dooradoyle.

Tries from Colm Quilligan (2), Pat O’Toole, Tommy O’Hora and Jamie Shanahan saw the Light Blues make it back-to-back bonus point victories. UCC responded with five pointers from Louis Bruce and replacement Matthew Bowen.

Leinster Development XV out-half Charlie Tector led the scoring as Lansdowne overcame a highly-fancied Terenure College 39-26 in an absorbing game at Lakelands Park.

Tector, a late call-up, landed 14 points from the tee, supplementing tries from Cormac Foley, Luke Thompson, Sean Galvin, Mark Boyle and Eamonn Mills. Terenure had three tries, including a first for new signing Jordan Coghlan.

Hooker Dylan Donnellan scored the only try as Clontarf came from behind to beat Ballynahinch 13-3 in a serious arm wrestle at Ballymacarn Park.

Front row duo Giuseppe Coyne and Mark Nicholson both crossed the whitewash in Dublin University's dominant 31-0 Dudley Cup success away to UCD on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Highfield, City of Armagh and Old Wesley lead the way in Division 1B after their second wins. Miah Cronin and Paul Stack both touched down twice in Highfield's 42-17 triumph at Navan.

Lock JJ O'Dea pumped his legs to grab a decisive 66th-minute try for Wesley at St. Mary's, the visitors prevailing 20-18. Full-back Kyle Faloon racked up 15 points as Armagh overcame Old Belvedere 32-18.

Naas captain Peter Osborne starred with a 26-point haul - including two tries - in their 41-24 dismissal of Malone.

Banbridge lost 32-10 to Shannon, with Munster prospect Daniel Okeke scoring for the hosts from a Jack O'Donnell chip kick.