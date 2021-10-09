Andy Friend left frustrated as Connacht blown away by Dragons

Connacht 22

Dragons 35

Connacht coach Andy Friend knows they have some serious work to do heading into the first of the derby clashes in the new United Rugby Championship after stumbling to a horrible home defeat at the Sportsground on Saturday.

Friend was hopeful they would back up their bonus point win over the Bulls with another victory but instead they were left empty-handed after a dismal display.

“We said at half-time that we felt we hadn’t got a foothold into the game. It was a slow game but we didn’t move fast enough either and our body-language didn’t exude energy and bounce and wanting the game to be quick.

“We discussed it at half-time and there were elements of our game that were better but then we had turnovers and the penalty count was way too high and we sit here now with a pretty heavy defeat and that’s not the team we want to be but we have to own that."

Connacht held an edge early on but while they led 12-8 at the interval, their grip on proceedings started to slip in the second quarter as Dragons impressively built the phases with centre Jack Dixon, full-back Jordan Williams and half-backs Rhodri Williams and Sam Davies all making big impacts.

Davies pulled back a penalty after Jack Carty had pushed Connacht 6-0 in front and then a neat chip from Jordan Williams created the opening which saw him set up the superb Jonah Holmes for the first of two tries.

Connacht responded with two more penatlies from Carty, but Dragons took control after the restart. Full-back Williams put them into a lead they never surrendered after 47 minutes when he squeezed through Tom Daly and Ben O’Donnell to score.

Davies created the third try when he found a superb 50:22 from deep inside his own half and they used the possession from the lineout down the left for Fijian loosehead Mesake Doge to score. Davies’ convert make it 22-12.

Carty set up Mack Hensen to score for the second week in a row when he finished well in the left corner to give Connacht some hope after 58 minutes but almost immediately they conceded a penalty and Davies made it 25-17 and then replacement scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou put Holmes away to score his second try in the right corner.

Connacht were given a glimmer of hope of snatching a bonus point when Sammy Arnold helped in setting Conor Fitzgerald up for a try in the right corner with eight minutes remaining to cut the gap to ten points, but that was as near as they got.

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: M Hansen, C Fitzgerald. Pens: J Carty (4).

Dragons: Tries: J Holmes (2), J Williams, M Doge. Cons: S Davies (3). Pens: Davies (3)

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; B O’Donnell, T Farrell (C Fitzgerald 58), T Daly (S Arnold 52), M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade; M Burke (J Duggan 44), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 52), F Bealham (J Aungier 58); O Dowling (L Fifita 17), U Dillane; C Prendergast (C Oliver 44), J Butler, P Boyle.

DRAGONS: J Williams; J Holmes, J Dixon (A Warren 67), A Owen, J Olowofela; S Davies, R Williams (G Bertranou 58); G Bateman (A Seiuli 52), E Dee (T Davies 70), M Doge (C Coleman 71); W Rowlands, J Maksymiw (J Davies 70); H Keddie (B Fry 37), T Basham, A Wainwright.

Referee: M van der Westhuizen (South Africa).