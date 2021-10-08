Nathan Doak continues rise to stardom as Ulster keep up perfect start in URC

The 19-year-old has become the latest scrum-half sensation at Kingspan Stadium
Nathan Doak continues rise to stardom as Ulster keep up perfect start in URC

 Nathan Doak of Ulster on his way to scoring his side's second try despite the tackle of Luca Sperandio of Benetton. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 21:50
Orla Bannon

Ulster 28 Benetton 8

They love their number nines at Ulster and while Nathan Doak cannot yet be talked about in the same breath as Ruan Pienaar and John Cooney, the 19-year-old has become the latest scrum-half sensation at Kingspan Stadium.

His two tries against Benetton, the second of which came 90 seconds from the end, earned the team a third bonus-point win from three games in the United Rugby Championship.

Doak also assumed the kicking duties from the injured Billy Burns and nailed all four conversions.

Craig Gilroy continued his return to top form with an early try to wipe out Benetton’s early advantage from Marin’s penalty to put Ulster 7-3 up.

Doak then ran a great support line inside David McCann who made a great break and Doak’s momentum carried him over the line for the second try.

Rob Herring celebrated his 200th cap with a 20th try for Ulster, peeling off a maul to help Ulster lead 21-3 at half-time, a lead they thoroughly deserved.

It seemed when, not if, they would add the bonus-point try but the second half descended into a dogged affair and Benetton had the better of it at times.

Ulster’s brave resistance was broken when James Hume was sin-binned and Iliesa Ratuva danced over in the corner to bring Benetton, winners of the Rainbow Cup last season, briefly back into it.

Ulster would have kicked themselves had they not landed the all-important fourth try but it was Doak who spotted a gap off the back of a ruck to dart over and ensure it is a maximum 15 points out of 15 for Ulster after three games played.

ULSTER: W Addison; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, S Carter; M Rea, N Timoney, D McCann.

Replacements: B Roberts, C Reid, R Kane, M Kearney, S Reidy, D Shanahan, M Lowry, B Moxham.

BENETTON: R Smith; R Tavuyara, M Zanon, T Benvenuti, L Sperandio; L Marin, C Braley; F Zani, C Els, I Nemer; I Herbst, F Ruzza; G Pettinelli, M Lamaro, B Steyn.

Replacements: T Baravalle, C Traore, T Pasquali, M Lazzaroni, S Negri, L Cannone, L Petrozzi, L Morisi.

More in this section

Ben O’Donnell arrives 3/9/2021 Andy Friend opts for Connacht consistency in team to face Dragons
RG Snyman and Thomas Ahern 6/10/2021 Munster make 11 changes as Jason Jenkins misses out on debut through injury
Adam Byrne 28/9/2021 Adam Byrne among host of Leinster players returning to active duty against Zebre
#Ulster Rugby
MU Barnhall RFC Squad Training

Tom McKeown: ‘One season just goes into the next. It’s part of your life...’

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up