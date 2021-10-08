Nathan Doak continues rise to stardom as Ulster keep up perfect start in URC

Ulster 28 Benetton 8

They love their number nines at Ulster and while Nathan Doak cannot yet be talked about in the same breath as Ruan Pienaar and John Cooney, the 19-year-old has become the latest scrum-half sensation at Kingspan Stadium.

His two tries against Benetton, the second of which came 90 seconds from the end, earned the team a third bonus-point win from three games in the United Rugby Championship.

Doak also assumed the kicking duties from the injured Billy Burns and nailed all four conversions.

Craig Gilroy continued his return to top form with an early try to wipe out Benetton’s early advantage from Marin’s penalty to put Ulster 7-3 up.

Doak then ran a great support line inside David McCann who made a great break and Doak’s momentum carried him over the line for the second try.

Rob Herring celebrated his 200th cap with a 20th try for Ulster, peeling off a maul to help Ulster lead 21-3 at half-time, a lead they thoroughly deserved.

It seemed when, not if, they would add the bonus-point try but the second half descended into a dogged affair and Benetton had the better of it at times.

Ulster’s brave resistance was broken when James Hume was sin-binned and Iliesa Ratuva danced over in the corner to bring Benetton, winners of the Rainbow Cup last season, briefly back into it.

Ulster would have kicked themselves had they not landed the all-important fourth try but it was Doak who spotted a gap off the back of a ruck to dart over and ensure it is a maximum 15 points out of 15 for Ulster after three games played.

ULSTER: W Addison; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, S Carter; M Rea, N Timoney, D McCann.

Replacements: B Roberts, C Reid, R Kane, M Kearney, S Reidy, D Shanahan, M Lowry, B Moxham.

BENETTON: R Smith; R Tavuyara, M Zanon, T Benvenuti, L Sperandio; L Marin, C Braley; F Zani, C Els, I Nemer; I Herbst, F Ruzza; G Pettinelli, M Lamaro, B Steyn.

Replacements: T Baravalle, C Traore, T Pasquali, M Lazzaroni, S Negri, L Cannone, L Petrozzi, L Morisi.