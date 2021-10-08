Energia Men's AIL previews: Cork Con look to bounce back as Young Munster come to town

Saturday, (2.30pm unless stated)

DIVISION 1A

BALLYNAHINCH (8th) v CLONTARF (4th), Ballymacarn Park.

Only a point separated these teams when Ballynahinch last entertained Clontarf in January 2020. An Aaron Cairns try was the difference, ’Hinch being good value for an 11-10 triumph. However, judging by last week’s four-try dismissal of UCD, ’Tarf have taken their attack up a few notches since then. Leinster’s David Hawkshaw enjoyed his chance to shine, scoring 14 points.

'Hinch will have been working hard on their maul defence and tackling out wide, as Young Munster hurt them in both areas. With those improvements, they could make it a tough afternoon for Andy Wood’s men.

CORK CONSTITUTION (6th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (3rd), Temple Hill.

Following their late loss at Lansdowne, this is a fascinating test for Cork Constitution. The defending champions need a performance at home, or it could be a shaky first fortnight for them. They have stalwart back-rower Luke Cahill back involved after a spell in Australia. Con did the double over Young Munster in the league in 2019/20, while the Cookies can boast two Munster Senior Cup wins.

Winning at Temple Hill would be huge for Gearoid Prendergast’s young squad. David Begley, Pa Ryan and Dan Walsh are all promoted from the bench to start this mouthwatering Munster derby.

GARRYOWEN (1st) v UCC (9th), Dooradoyle.

Garryowen will have some enforced changes as Munster have called up Liam Coombes, Neil Cronin and Jack Daly, among others, for URC duty. Coombes starred with a try double at Trinity, from the right wing. UCC could benefit from John Hodnett’s presence, the 22-year-old Munster back rower is hoping to put a run of games together after his long-term Achilles tendon injury.

Tony Butler and Cian Whooley, two of the province’s emerging out-half talents, are set to face off at Dooradoyle. Ennis youngster Butler kicked a well-struck 15 points for Garryowen last week, while Whooley is back looking sharp after missing Ireland Under-20 selection due to injury.

TERENURE COLLEGE (2nd) v LANSDOWNE (5th), Lakelands Park.

Terenure College impressed on the road against UCC, recovering from a slow start to run in five tries. Much-changed Lansdowne are today’s visitors, with scrum-half Alan Bennie set to face his former club. Bennie thrived last week behind ’Nure’s new back row of Harrison Brewer, James Connolly and Jordan Coghlan.

Lansdowne also boast one of the league’s best set of loose forwards in Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan and Mark Boyle.

DIVISION 1B:

CITY OF ARMAGH (2nd) v OLD BELVEDERE (4th), Palace Grounds.

Two of the winning teams from the opening round collide, with City of Armagh defending doggedly — minus injured captain Tim McNeice — to get the better of Banbridge. Giving opportunities to some of the squad’s younger players, Armagh head coach Chris Parker said: “It was great to see 19-year-olds John Glasgow and Romain Morrow make their AIL debuts (last week) and both looked comfortable at this level.”

Old Belvedere, who struck late to overcome Naas, are without injured skipper Connor Owende. Dean Moore leads the side today, partnered by Paddy Dowling in the second row. Tom Ryan is added to the back row.

NAAS (7th) v MALONE (1st), Forenaughts.

While Aaron Sexton provided the try-scoring fireworks for Malone against Navan, former Ulster prop Tommy O’Hagan, who has joined from Rainey, starred with a player-of-the-match performance.

The scrummaging will be worth the admission fee alone in Naas, with the hosts having the Leinster-capped Adam Coyle at loosehead. Player-backs coach Craig Ronaldson comes in at inside centre, with Conor Halpenny selected at scrum half. Malone have had some untimely injuries of late, with the likes of Josh Davidson, Teigan Erasmus and Josh Pentland all sidelined, so a win in Kildare would provide a big lift.

NAVAN (10th) v HIGHFIELD (3rd), Balreask Old.

The general consensus is that Navan look an improved team already this season, but no matter the performance level, Ray Moloney’s men need to pick up league points. Their South African pair Hardus van Eeden and Liam McLoughlin had a promising introduction to the AIL in Belfast, with the latter kicking seven points. Kiwi hooker Jack Nelson also made his bow.

Highfield had their own fresh faces during the first round, chief amongst them ex-UCC out-half James Taylor who scored 11 points. You would have to fancy a second win for the Corkmen.

SHANNON (6th) v BANBRIDGE (9th), Thomond Park back pitch.

This is Banbridge’s first trip to Thomond Park since November 2017 when they fell to a 33-14 defeat. Mark McDowell’s current crop are hoping to right the wrongs of last week’s reversal against Armagh.

Shannon are also looking to put a frustrating late loss to Old Wesley behind them. A number of U-20 players are pushing through under Pat O’Connor, who has also welcomed back Jade Kriel and Ben Sargent to the squad.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (8th) v OLD WESLEY (5th), Templeville Road.

A tasty south Dublin derby on the menu in Templeogue, with St. Mary’s College aiming to build on what was an encouraging performance away to highly rated Highfield. With his try-scoring cameo in Cork, Conor Corcoran joined his sibling, starting lock Liam, as they became the latest set of brothers to play together in the famous blue and white.

It should be an almighty scrap in the engine room where Old Wesley have a formidable pairing in captain Iain McGann and JJ O’Dea, standing at 6ft 5in and 6ft 6in respectively and weighing a combined 208kg.