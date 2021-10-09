Leinster still benefitting from 'quiet influence' of Devin Toner

There was a survey done back in 2013 which found that the average length of a professional rugby career was just seven years. When Devin Toner lines out for Leinster against Zebre today he will be embarking on his 17th campaign in blue.

Locks have a reputation for long shelf lives. Brad Thorn, Nathan Hines and Scott Fardy have all excelled for the province well into their late 30s but Toner’s ability to survive and thrive at the sharp end of the game remains remarkable.

The 35-year old's debut came as far back as January in 2006 against a side (Border Reivers) no longer in existence, at a venue (Donnybrook) that Leinster have long since outgrown, and in a competition (the Heineken Cup) that has itself undergone radical change.

“Dev, he spoke this week,” said head coach Leo Cullen who soldiered alongside Toner for many a year in the second row. “He was really good. Just a little bit about his background where he has come from, which is great for all of us, not just young guys.

“He’s hugely influential around the team, he’s been involved in so many big days over lots of seasons. He has a much more quiet demeanour around the group. He’s not screaming and shouting so it was good to hear from him this week.

“It’s just that quiet influence that he has, it’s important that he passes on all the information that he has got from so many players over the course of his career. He’s a huge amount of knowledge that he can share with the guys.”

Toner’s isn’t the only seasonal bow as Leinster look to make it three wins from their opening trio of URC games against the Italians at an RDS that will be able to cater for a 75% attendance under existing Covid regulations.

Adam Byrne will be bridging a near-two-year gap back to his last appearance thanks to injuries. He last got to wear a jersey in December of 2019 against Munster and Cullen had a simple message for him as he returns to a matchday XV.

“Adam’s big thing is just backing himself. He’s a big, strong, physical man. He’s strong in the air. So playing to your strengths would be my message to any of our guys really. You want wingers hungry, looking for work and when they get the opportunity to back themselves.”