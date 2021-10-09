Ben Healy returns to scene of heroics as Munster face another examination

Graham Rowntree has been involved in enough scraps over the years to appreciate that Munster face a fairly horrendous afternoon in west Wales tomorrow as they bid to maintain their perfect start to the season against a Scarlets with a win and loss under their belts.

But while Munster are making 11 changes and resting a string of frontline players, the Llanelli side are doing the opposite and drafting in three Lions, with Ken Owens and Gareth Davies starting and Wyn Jones primed to do a bit of damage off the bench.

It’s not to think that Johann van Graan and his management have one eye on their first derby of the season the following week against Connacht on their mind, not least as the inter-pros have a massively increased value in the new United Rugby Championship.

But Scarlets are first port of call for Munster and Rowntree knows their understrength side face a serious test at Parc y Scarlets to prevent a first loss of the campaign.

“They certainly play a very fast brand of rugby,” said Rowntree. “They have always been a handful. We went down there last year and conceded nine penalties. Leigh Halfpenny nearly won the game for them but Ben Healy got us out right in the last minute.

“It was a real battle at the breakdown, but they certainly challenge teams a bit more with their attacking game. So we are expecting a big challenge in every facet of the game.” Rowntree knows this will be a different test to what they faced against the Sharks and the Stormers and while the paucity of the challenge presented in the opening two games, coupled with how the Cape Town side raced into a 15-0 lead last weekend before being hauled back, the Munster forwards coach reckons they will become a force once they get their Sringboks back and when they are back on home turf.

“They are missing their Sprinbok players. They will be a different kettle of fish going back down to South Africa, that’s for sure. But going back to that performance against the Stormers, that first-half, was exceptional. That’s one of the toughest teams we have played against, the way they dragged us and the pace and physicality of their game.

“They will be stronger when they are back in South Africa when they have all their Test players back.” New signing Jason Jenkins, who was poised to make his debut in this one, has been ruled out with a thigh injury but another Springbok, RG Snyman, will continue to build his game-time off the bench, with Thomas Ahern coming into the second row where he will partner Finee Wycherley.

Wycherley is one of just four players retained with Jack O’Donoghue skippering the side and Calvin Nash and Shane Daly being retained on the wings.

It’s all new pairings everywhere else. Ben Healy, who kicked a last gasp winner from the 50 metres in this game this weekend last year, starts at out-half where he will be partnered by Neil Cronin. Liam Coombes and Dan Goggin start in the centre, with Matt Gallagher at full-back.

Simon Zebo is among a host of players being rested but will surely return for the first Irish derby of the season the following weekend against Connacht, with those inter-pro games having added significance in the new United Rugby Championship.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer start in the front with Kenyan Knox ruled out with a hip issue. Rowan Osborne is out with concussion, with Paddy Patterson providing cover to Cronin and set for his seasonal debut. Another academy player Alex Kendellen is poised for his first action of the season, covering a back row where Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan join O’Donoghue from the outset.

Meanwhile, the Stormers have said they will appeal the eight-match ban handed down to lock Adré Smith for an alleged bite on Munster hooker Niall Scannell during last week’s match. The South African has been banned until next February but his club are now going to appeal the URC disciplinary outcome.