Andy Friend opts for Connacht consistency in team to face Dragons

Andy Friend’s desire for consistency in Connacht’s performances is reflected in his team selection for their clash against the Dragons tomorrow at the Sportsground with just three changes to the side which scored a bonus-point win over the Bulls.

Ben O’Donnell starts in the right wing in place of another Australian John Porch, while the other two changes are up front with Matthew Burke taking over from Jordan Duggan at loosehead and the recently capped Paul Boyle starting in the back row in place of Abraham Papali’i.