Andy Friend opts for Connacht consistency in team to face Dragons

Andy Friend’s desire for consistency in Connacht’s performances is reflected in his team selection for their clash against the Dragons tomorrow at the Sportsground with just three changes to the side which scored a bonus-point win over the Bulls.
Ben O’Donnell starts in the right wing in place of another Australian John Porch, while the other two changes are up front with Matthew Burke taking over from Jordan Duggan at loosehead and the recently capped Paul Boyle starting in the back row in place of Abraham Papali’i.
Tom Farrell and Tom Daly, who scored three tries between them in the 34-7 win over the Bulls, will be hoping to catch Andy Farrell’s eye after both have made impressive starts to the season, while Jack Carty will be hoping to do likewise as he starts for the third game in a row with Kieran Marmion.
Dragons, who lost 7-6 at Rodney Parade last weekend, come to Galway on the back of two home defeats, and Friend is fearful they could face a backlash from Dean Ryan.
“Dragons are a tough team to play against and showed that against Leinster last week, so we’ll need to be at the top of our game.
“Last week was very pleasing not just because of the result, but the performance gave everyone the confidence that we’re heading in the right direction. We know more than anyone that we now need to replicate that level consistently."
T O’Halloran; B O’Donnell, T Farrell, T Daly, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; O Dowling, U Dillane; C Prendergast, J Butler, P Boyle.
S Delahunt, J Duggan, J Aungier, L Fifita, C Oliver, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold.