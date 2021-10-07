Adré Smith banned for eight games after 'act of foul play' against Munster

The Irish province's Thomond Park win was marred by allegations by hooker Niall Scannell that he was bitten by Smith
Niall Scannell of Munster appeals to a touch judge about an alledged biting incident by an opponent

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 20:24
Joel Slattery

DHL Stormers second row Adré Smith has received an eight-match ban after a United Rugby Championship disciplinary hearing concluded he was guilty of "an act of foul play" in the South African sides' defeat to Munster last week.

The Irish province's Thomond Park win was marred by allegations by hooker Niall Scannell that he was bitten by Smith in the build-up to Jean Kleyn’s try after 45 minutes.

Smith faced a Disciplinary Hearing on Thursday via video conference where it was announced he would be banned for eight weeks.

The player received a citing complaint under Law 9.12, regarding physically or verbally abuse.

"The disciplinary panel, comprising of Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, Iain Leslie (both Scotland) and Janet Gedrych (Wales) concluded that there was an act of foul play which merited a low range entry point," a URC statement said.

"The Player’s previous record and behaviour during the process were considered and mitigation of 30% was applied."

Smith will be free to return to action from midnight on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The player was reminded of his right to appeal, by the disciplinary panel.

