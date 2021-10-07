Adré Smith banned for eight games after 'act of foul play' against Munster

DHL Stormers second row Adré Smith has received an eight-match ban after a United Rugby Championship disciplinary hearing concluded he was guilty of "an act of foul play" in the South African sides' defeat to Munster last week.

The Irish province's Thomond Park win was marred by allegations by hooker Niall Scannell that he was bitten by Smith in the build-up to Jean Kleyn’s try after 45 minutes.