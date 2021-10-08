'It was a place where I felt I could grow': Michael Ala’alatoa loving life at Leinster

Michael Ala’alatoa could have stayed in New Zealand.

A mainstay in the Crusaders front row, the Sydney-born and reared Manu Samoa tighthead won a bunch of Super Rugby titles in Christchurch where his family had settled. Life was good.

And now, at the age of 30, he finds himself starting again, with Leinster, on the other side of the world. There were younger props coming through back at the Crusaders but it seems this was a question of being pulled north rather than being pushed out the door.

“I had a few years at the Crusaders and really enjoyed my time there. As a family we really enjoyed our time in Christchurch as well. We had a bit of success as a team there as well but I had reached a point where I was ready to move on for a new challenge.

“You look at Leinster and they have been really successful the last few seasons. They’ve won the PRO14 the last few years and Europe in 2018 so the opportunity to come here was exciting. When it came up I didn’t think twice about it.

“It was a place where I felt I could grow as a player as well. I’m getting a bit older now but to get the chance to train with the likes of Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, and Cian Healy, the likes of those guys are world-class players and props.”

This yen for a new challenge isn’t new.

Ala’alatoa was on the books with the Waratahs when he opted to take a chance on the far side of the Tasman Sea with the Manawatu Turbos in the NPC six years ago. He had no contract awaiting but a standout performance against Canterbury was the making of him.

Canterbury’s coach at the time was a certain Scott Robertson who recommended him to Crusaders head man Todd Blackadder. Twelve months later and Robertson was taking over the local franchise.

Talk about things falling into place.

Leinster have wasted no time in extracting bang for their buck with Ala’alatoa starting the pre-season hit-out against Harlequins and the first two URC contests, against the Bulls at the Aviva Stadium, and in Rodney Parade where Dragons played host.

That latter appointment was his first visit to Wales. Many more lie in store for a man who picks up where the retired Michael Bent left off and whose presence has allowed the province to play swapsies with Andrew Porter and Cian Healy in the front row.

His pedigree, even aside from that Crusaders stint, is undeniable with his father Vili having played a part in the Western Samoa side that shocked Wales at the 1991 World Cup and brother Allan a resident tighthead with the Waratahs and the Wallabies.

The boys were named after the famous Aussie cricketer Allan Border and All Black legend Michael Jones, the latter being one of the most famous men of Samoan lineage to wear the silver fern. High standards have been stitched into their DNA from day dot.

Leo Cullen has always emphasised how Leinster place as much emphasis on character off the pitch as they do ability on it when recruiting foreign players to join their largely homegrown squad. Everything about Ala’alatoa seems to fit that bill.

This is a man who learned his trade under Owen Franks before taking over at club level from the AB legend and Robertson spoke of the mark left on both the Crusaders culture and their scrum when news of his imminent departure was announced last April.

Robertson also commended a true professional whose determination to improve has not been dimmed by age. The sense that he is the ideal fit is only heightened by Ala’alatoa’s take on the way in which his old and new clubs align.

“The similarities would be probably that winning culture and it comes from the players. You have got guys like Johnny Sexton who is very driven and has had a lot of success. You can see that in the way he approaches his training and his week-to-week performances as well. He is really professional and he is just one example of that.

“It’s something you see in the Crusaders as well. It’s something I’ve said before I came here, was that all I have to worry about is doing my job to the best of my ability because you know the guy next to you is going to do the same. From the time I’ve spent here at Leinster it is very much the same. There’s a lot of trust in the group.”