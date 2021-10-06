'You’ve got to put your allegiances to one side': Denis Leamy backed to excel at Leinster

Robin McBryde believes Denis Leamy’s past successes as a Munster player will be of huge benefit to Leinster now that the former flanker has joined Leo Cullen’s coaching ticket.

Leinster announced Leamy’s appointment as contact skills coach yesterday, a position he has taken up with the departure during the summer of Hugh Hogan. Leamy was already on the books with the province as an elite development officer.

“Yeah, brilliant,” said McBryde who, as forwards coach, will be working closely with Leamy on a day-to-day basis.

“He’s coming from a background of vast experience and success as well, so he’s already got that in his armoury.

“He’s presented on a couple of occasions already now, so it’s great to see him. The messages have been very clear, delivered with a passion as well, with the knowledge that he’s got. The pictures he’s been showing are very good.”

Born and bred in Tipperary, Leamy played schools rugby for Rockwell College and spent a decade excelling in a Munster pack that was one of the most feared in Europe throughout his career.

A superb and versatile back row, he won the Heineken Cup in 2006 and 2008 and earned 57 caps for Ireland. His presence in Leinster’s senior coaching ranks will inevitably be met with some regrets in his home province and possibly on the back of some gentle ribbing in the blue corner.

“I haven’t been party to it if there has been,” said McBryde. “Probably behind his back. They wouldn’t do it to his face! There’s not that many opportunities to coach a top-flight team anywhere in the world anymore so when the opportunity comes you’ve got to grasp it, really.

“You’ve got to put your allegiances to one side and look forward to working with the playing group that you’ve got here. I don’t think anyone would turn it down. It will be a good learning experience for Denis as well.

“I’m not aware of any ribbing, I don’t believe he’s the only one who’s got a bit of a Munster background in here.”

The fact is that a role with Leinster is among the most sought-after in the global game. McBryde followed up his long service with the Welsh national team under Warren Gatland by moving to Dublin and Stuart Lancaster and Felipe Contepomi have relocated there too.

The quality of players on the roster has much to do with that.

Among them are Cian Healy and Andrew Porter, the former a loosehead prop being converted to tighthead, the latter a loosehead originally converted to the tight and now being ushered back across the front row again.

To Porter, first.

“It’s a conversation regarding Andrew that’s been ongoing since I arrived here really,” said McBryde. “You want your best players on the pitch and everyone is aware of the battle between Tadhg (Furlong) and Andrew for the tighthead shirt here at Leinster and with Ireland.

“They’re both great players and you want your best players on the pitch at the same time, so you look at the strength in depth nationally and where that next player is going to come from.

“It’s going well with Andrew. I’m really happy with how it’s gone in the first couple of games. He’s still learning, obviously, even though he’s had exposure previously on the loosehead.”

Healy has the tougher assignment given his lack of exposure at tighthead until now, the perception that changing from No.3 to No.1 is the more difficult switch, and the fact that he is 33 years of age at this point.

Leinster clearly feel that it is never too late for an old dog to learn new tricks and McBryde wouldn’t rule out the prospect of the veteran packing down there at the next World Cup, by which time he will be turning 35 years of age.

“At this moment in time, I don’t see a reason why not. He has earned two penalties in the opening rounds, some good penalties as well on our own ball where we’ve really gone after them.

“Again, Cian put his hand up and volunteered basically to give it a crack on the other side. With the experience that he’s got, he’s hands-down strong enough, but his mental application to things, he tends to just get on with it.”