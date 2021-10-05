Adre Smith cited for alleged bite of Munster's Niall Scannell in URC clash

Stormers second row Adre Smith has been cited by the United Rugby Championship disciplinary panel after an alleged biting incident in their defeat to Munster in Thomond Park on Saturday.
The committee will meet on Thursday to consider the complaint against Smith, after the incident involving Niall Scannell, the Munster hooker alleging to his captain that he had been bitten, an accusation that was brought to the attention of the referee.
Smith has been cited under Law 9.12, relating to verbal or physical abuser, according to a league statement.
"The Player will face a Disciplinary Panel via videoconference, the Panel will comprise of Sheriff Kathrine Mackie (Chair), Iain Leslie (both Scotland) and Janet Gedrych (Wales)," URC chiefs announced.