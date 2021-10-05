Connacht sign Samoa international Tietie Tuimauga from Manawatu

Connacht have completed the signing of Samoan loosehead prop Tietie Tuimauga.

The 28-year-old, who joins from Manawatu in New Zealand, will miss this block of games as he is awaiting a visa but is expected to be available in December.

Connacht have been searching for a loosehead for months following the cruciate injury suffered by the experienced Denis Buckley on his 200th appearance and the Roscommon native is not due back until after Christmas.

"He'll arrive when his visa comes, so hopefully that's within the next five weeks,” said Friend. “We won't get him before the end of this block but we'd like to get him before the next block. But that's all dependent now on his visa.

"I think he's a really good signing for us, he's 28 years of age and can play loosehead but can also play tighthead, he has international experience, a lot of experience in NPC.

"He's mobile too, he's a very physical boy and scrummaging is the most important thing but he can carry, he can fit into our game style, which is really important for us as well.

"He can carry, he can defend and he can be fast, so he's adaptable, and that's good.”